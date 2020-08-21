Fried scheduled to start for Braves against Phillies

The Braves went 46-30 in division play in 2019. Atlanta batted .258 as a team last season and hit 249 total home runs.

The Phillies went 36-40 in division play in 2019. Philadelphia pitchers had a WHIP of 1.37 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.