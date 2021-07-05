ajc logo
X

Fried expected to start for the Braves against Pirates

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
The Braves will start Max Fried on Monday while the Pirates are expected to counter with Chase De Jong

Atlanta Braves (41-42, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-53, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-3, 5.65 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +166, Braves -193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Atlanta will face off on Monday.

The Pirates are 17-24 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh's lineup has 63 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 15 homers.

The Braves have gone 17-20 away from home. Atlanta is slugging .423 as a unit. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .595.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-1. Max Fried secured his second victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Atlanta. JT Brubaker registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 15 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 83 hits and has 59 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
5
Aces set franchise mark for points in 118-95 win over Dream
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top