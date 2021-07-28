ajc logo
Fried expected to start for the Braves against Mets

By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
The Braves will start Max Fried on Wednesday and the Mets are expected to counter with Tylor Megill

Atlanta Braves (50-51, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-46, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Braves +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will square off on Wednesday.

The Mets are 31-17 in home games in 2020. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .262.

The Braves are 24-26 in road games. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Braves won the last meeting 12-5. Charlie Morton secured his 10th victory and Riley went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Atlanta. Jerad Eickhoff registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 22 home runs and is batting .262.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 23 home runs and is slugging .512.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.24 ERA

Braves: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (knee), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (illness), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

