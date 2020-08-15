Fried expected to start for Atlanta against Miami

Atlanta Braves (11-10, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (9-4, first in the NL East)
Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (3-0, 1.59 ERA, .84 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins square off against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
The Marlins finished 24-52 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.
The Braves went 46-30 in division play in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 277 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Miami leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.