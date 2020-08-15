X

Fried expected to start for Atlanta against Miami

Georgia News | 30 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Atlanta Braves square off against the Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves (11-10, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (9-4, first in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (3-0, 1.59 ERA, .84 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins square off against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Marlins finished 24-52 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Miami hit .241 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Braves went 46-30 in division play in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 277 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Miami leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

