Fried expected to start as Braves host the Marlins

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta averaged 9.3 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 130 total doubles last year.

The Marlins finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Miami leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.