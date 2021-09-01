ajc logo
Fried, Braves to take on Scherzer, Dodgers

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Dodgers will roll out Max Scherzer to the mound Wednesday and the Braves will give Max Fried the start

Atlanta Braves (70-61, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-49, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (12-4, 2.51 ERA, .88 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Braves +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 45-23 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 12.1.

The Braves are 37-29 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Blake Treinen secured his fifth victory and Mookie Betts went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Tyler Matzek took his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 29 home runs and has 77 RBIs.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 29 home runs and is batting .223.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .199 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

