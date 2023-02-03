X
Dark Mode Toggle

Fried, Braves go to salary arbitration for 2nd straight year

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Max Fried is headed to to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves for the second straight year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves for the second straight year, asking for $15 million instead of the team's $13.5 million offer.

The 29-year-old left-hander went 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48 from 3.04 in 2021. Fried was a first-time All-Star last season, was second to Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in Cy Young Award voting and was third in the National League in ERA behind Alcantara and Julio Urías with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal in arbitration. That was after he pitched six shutout innings in World Series Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995.

Fried, who is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series, had his case heard Friday by a panel that's expected to issue a decision Saturday.

Players have won two of three decisions so far: Pitcher Jesús Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat the Miami Marlins. But Seattle defeated Diego Castillo ($2.95 million).

A decision is being held for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe, whose case was argued Monday. About 20 more cases are scheduled through Feb. 17.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
48m ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
9h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
6h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
6h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Anthony Izaguirre

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
46m ago
US men's soccer debut game on TNT draws 416,000 viewers
54m ago
Ex-Army sergeant sentenced to life in barracks slaying
4h ago
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
2h ago
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
9h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top