Fried and Kelenic lead Braves over Yankees 3-1 for 8th win in 10 games after 5-game slide

Atlanta (43-32) won two of three from the Yankees (52-28), who lost their third straight series after dropping two of three against both Boston and Baltimore.

New York put slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, a day after he strained his left hamstring. The Yankees have lost six of their last eight games.

Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias followed Fried. Iglesias got three outs for his 20th save in 22 chances, his 12th in a row.

The 92-degree gametime temperature was the hottest at Yankee Stadium since July 16, 2021.

Kelenic homered in the third inning on a first-pitch cutter from Nestor Cortes (4-6) and hit a sacrifice fly ahead of Ozzie Albies' RBI single in a two-run fifth. Kelenic is hitting .324 with three homers and six RBIs in eight games since moving to the leadoff spot after Ronald Acuña Jr.'s season-ending torn left ACL.

Cortes gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. He is 4-3 with a 1.84 ERA at home and 0-3 with a 5.57 ERA on the road.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Stanton was put on the 10-day IL and New York recalled INF Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2, 4.98) starts Monday’s series opener at St. Louis and RHP Lance Lynn (2-3, 4.08).

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (0-0, 4.50) makes his second start of the season in Tuesday’s Subway Series opener at the New York Mets, who go with LHP David Peterson (3-0, 3.97). Cole threw 62 pitches over four-plus innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Wednesday.

