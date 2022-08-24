Fried allows 3 hits in 8 innings as Braves top Pirates 6-1

The Pirates have dropped 10 of 12. They have scored only two runs through the first two games against the Braves, including a 2-1 loss on Monday.

Six straight hits to start the fifth powered Atlanta to five runs. The Braves tied it 1-all on Travis d’Arnaud’s 13th homer 409 feet to left field off a curveball from JT Brubaker (3-11), the first pitch of the inning. William Contreras singled ahead of a Michael Harris II double, setting up Vaughn Grissom's RBI single.

Robbie Grossman followed with another RBI single. Ronald Acuña Jr. had the sixth consecutive hit, a single to right. Grissom scored when Dansby Swanson grounded into a force out and Grossman went home on Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly.

“We have some really good players,” Grossman said. “(Grissom) and (Harris II) have been playing their butts off in here. It’s fun to watch them play. I’m just lucky to be a part of it.”

A lead-off single from Grissom in the third was the Braves’ only hit entering the fifth.

“It’s frustrating,” Brubaker said. "It’s not something that you ever really expect to happen that quick. I have to find a way to change up the tempo and recognize it sooner.”

Riley’s two-out single in the seventh extended the lead to five.

Brubaker went 6 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts.

CHAVIS ENDS POWER DROUGHT

Michael Chavis put the Pirates ahead in the second with his 13th home run to left field. Chavis had only two homers in his previous 29 games, each against Arizona on Aug. 9.

“He took a good swing early and gave us the lead,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "It gives you the thought, ‘All right, (Fried) leaves some balls in the middle of the plate. We’re going to be able to get to him.’ After that, he didn’t leave anything in the middle of the plate.”

Fried didn’t allow a second hit until Ben Gamel singled with two outs in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (mid-muscle back strain) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. … INF Kevin Padlo was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. … C José Godoy cleared waivers and accepted assignment to Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Wright (15-5, 3.14 ERA) will take the mound for Atlanta in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon against RHP Mitch Keller (4-9, 4.49). Wright has allowed no more than two runs in five of his past six starts. Keller left with right shoulder fatigue two innings into his last outing, allowing five runs (four earned) to the Red Sox on Aug. 16.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh, right, hugs catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after getting the last put against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Braves won 6-1.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom drives a pitch by Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker for a single, driving in Michael Harris II during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, right, is greeted by William Contreras (24) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker kicks at the mound after giving up a hit to Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom that drove in a run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis drives a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried for a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Atlanta Braves' Robbie Grossman heads home to score on a sacrifice fly by Austin Riley as the throw from center field goes wide during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) and left fielder Tucupita Marcano (30) field a fly ball by Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II that hit the wall and went for a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II celebrates at second base after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker (34) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis points skyward as he approaches home plate after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman hauls in a fly ball from Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel while on the run during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman jumps on the wall chasing a home run ball by Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis that a fans look to catch during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Braves won 6-1.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)