ajc logo
X

Fried allows 3 hits in 8 innings as Braves top Pirates 6-1

Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Georgia News
By WES CROSBY, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Max Fried allowed three hits in eight innings, pacing the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Fried allowed only three hits in eight innings, pacing the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Fried (12-4) struck out seven and walked one, retiring 20 of the final 23 batters he faced, and allowed one run. The All-Star left-hander got through eight innings for the second time this season. He gave up two hits to the Rockies in eight shutout innings on June 3.

“It was a lot of fun,” Fried said. “I feel like I've done this enough where at least I feel physically ready in the bullpen, you just kind of go out there and lock it in. Just focus on competing. I might not have been as sharp as I would've liked in the bullpen, probably worried a couple people. But that's where you kind of have to dig deep and say, ‘We just have to attack and compete.’"

Atlanta has taken the first two of the three-game series, and 13 of 15 overall, to move closer to the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

“When you play a week like we just did and you come on the road, you spend a lot of energy in that week,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “All the games, they all went down to the very end. It's good. Like last night, we weren't hitting on all cylinders offensively, but the pitching picked us up. Tonight too. More importantly, Max gave a lot of those bullpen guys that have been used a lot some much-needed rest. It's good to win these games.”

The Pirates have dropped 10 of 12. They have scored only two runs through the first two games against the Braves, including a 2-1 loss on Monday.

Six straight hits to start the fifth powered Atlanta to five runs. The Braves tied it 1-all on Travis d’Arnaud’s 13th homer 409 feet to left field off a curveball from JT Brubaker (3-11), the first pitch of the inning. William Contreras singled ahead of a Michael Harris II double, setting up Vaughn Grissom's RBI single.

Robbie Grossman followed with another RBI single. Ronald Acuña Jr. had the sixth consecutive hit, a single to right. Grissom scored when Dansby Swanson grounded into a force out and Grossman went home on Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly.

“We have some really good players,” Grossman said. “(Grissom) and (Harris II) have been playing their butts off in here. It’s fun to watch them play. I’m just lucky to be a part of it.”

A lead-off single from Grissom in the third was the Braves’ only hit entering the fifth.

“It’s frustrating,” Brubaker said. "It’s not something that you ever really expect to happen that quick. I have to find a way to change up the tempo and recognize it sooner.”

Riley’s two-out single in the seventh extended the lead to five.

Brubaker went 6 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts.

CHAVIS ENDS POWER DROUGHT

Michael Chavis put the Pirates ahead in the second with his 13th home run to left field. Chavis had only two homers in his previous 29 games, each against Arizona on Aug. 9.

“He took a good swing early and gave us the lead,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. "It gives you the thought, ‘All right, (Fried) leaves some balls in the middle of the plate. We’re going to be able to get to him.’ After that, he didn’t leave anything in the middle of the plate.”

Fried didn’t allow a second hit until Ben Gamel singled with two outs in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (mid-muscle back strain) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. … INF Kevin Padlo was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. … C José Godoy cleared waivers and accepted assignment to Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

RHP Kyle Wright (15-5, 3.14 ERA) will take the mound for Atlanta in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon against RHP Mitch Keller (4-9, 4.49). Wright has allowed no more than two runs in five of his past six starts. Keller left with right shoulder fatigue two innings into his last outing, allowing five runs (four earned) to the Red Sox on Aug. 16.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh, right, hugs catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after getting the last put against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Braves won 6-1.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh, right, hugs catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after getting the last put against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Braves won 6-1.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh, right, hugs catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after getting the last put against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Braves won 6-1.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom drives a pitch by Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker for a single, driving in Michael Harris II during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom drives a pitch by Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker for a single, driving in Michael Harris II during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom drives a pitch by Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker for a single, driving in Michael Harris II during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, right, is greeted by William Contreras (24) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, right, is greeted by William Contreras (24) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, right, is greeted by William Contreras (24) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker kicks at the mound after giving up a hit to Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom that drove in a run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker kicks at the mound after giving up a hit to Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom that drove in a run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker kicks at the mound after giving up a hit to Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom that drove in a run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis drives a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried for a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis drives a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried for a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis drives a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried for a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Robbie Grossman heads home to score on a sacrifice fly by Austin Riley as the throw from center field goes wide during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Atlanta Braves' Robbie Grossman heads home to score on a sacrifice fly by Austin Riley as the throw from center field goes wide during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Robbie Grossman heads home to score on a sacrifice fly by Austin Riley as the throw from center field goes wide during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) and left fielder Tucupita Marcano (30) field a fly ball by Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II that hit the wall and went for a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) and left fielder Tucupita Marcano (30) field a fly ball by Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II that hit the wall and went for a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) and left fielder Tucupita Marcano (30) field a fly ball by Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II that hit the wall and went for a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II celebrates at second base after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II celebrates at second base after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II celebrates at second base after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker (34) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker (34) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, top, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker (34) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis points skyward as he approaches home plate after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis points skyward as he approaches home plate after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis points skyward as he approaches home plate after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman hauls in a fly ball from Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel while on the run during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman hauls in a fly ball from Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel while on the run during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman hauls in a fly ball from Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel while on the run during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman jumps on the wall chasing a home run ball by Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis that a fans look to catch during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman jumps on the wall chasing a home run ball by Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis that a fans look to catch during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman jumps on the wall chasing a home run ball by Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis that a fans look to catch during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Braves won 6-1.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Braves won 6-1.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, right, celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Braves won 6-1.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh delivers strike three to Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel for the last out of the ninth inning giving the Braves a 6-1 win of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh delivers strike three to Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel for the last out of the ninth inning giving the Braves a 6-1 win of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Collin McHugh delivers strike three to Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel for the last out of the ninth inning giving the Braves a 6-1 win of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Editors' Picks
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured11h ago
Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
9h ago
Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini
11h ago
SEC East is still least of Georgia’s concerns
7h ago
SEC East is still least of Georgia’s concerns
7h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
The Latest
Sandra Deal, wife of Georgia ex-Gov. Nathan Deal, dies at 80
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
3h ago
Featured
Police gather on 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
9h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top