Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

GHSA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Semifinals=

Carrollton 30, Buford (GA) 17

Grayson 35, Douglas County 28

Class 5A=

Semifinals=

Hughes 49, Coffee 26

Milton (GA) 56, Lee County 28

Class 4A=

Semifinals=

Marist 27, Creekside 21

North Oconee 27, Blessed Trinity 7

Class 3A=

Semifinals=

Calhoun 35, Stephenson 13

Jefferson 21, LaGrange 13

Class 2A=

Semifinals=

Burke County 35, Rockmart 22

Carver-Columbus 49, Appling County 6

Class A Division I=

Semifinals=

Northeast-Macon 46, Fitzgerald 14

Toombs County 42, Dublin 15

Class A Division II=

Semifinals=

Bowdon 42, Irwin County 28

Brooks County 17, Manchester 14, OT

Private=

Semifinals=

Hebron Christian Academy 24, Fellowship Christian School 17

Prince Avenue Christian 43, North Cobb Christian 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

