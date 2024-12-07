Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
GHSA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Semifinals=
Carrollton 30, Buford (GA) 17
Grayson 35, Douglas County 28
Class 5A=
Semifinals=
Hughes 49, Coffee 26
Milton (GA) 56, Lee County 28
Class 4A=
Semifinals=
Marist 27, Creekside 21
North Oconee 27, Blessed Trinity 7
Class 3A=
Semifinals=
Calhoun 35, Stephenson 13
Jefferson 21, LaGrange 13
Class 2A=
Semifinals=
Burke County 35, Rockmart 22
Carver-Columbus 49, Appling County 6
Class A Division I=
Semifinals=
Northeast-Macon 46, Fitzgerald 14
Toombs County 42, Dublin 15
Class A Division II=
Semifinals=
Bowdon 42, Irwin County 28
Brooks County 17, Manchester 14, OT
Private=
Semifinals=
Hebron Christian Academy 24, Fellowship Christian School 17
Prince Avenue Christian 43, North Cobb Christian 0
