Friday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

GIAA Class A Division I=

Semifinal=

Prince Avenue Christian 24, St. Francis 20

Swainsboro 22, Irwin County 21

GIAA Class A Division II=

Semifinal=

Bowdon 45, Lincoln County 28

Schley County 35, Johnson County 6

GIAA Class AA=

Championship=

Central Fellowship 46, Brentwood 7

Semifinal=

Fitzgerald 19, Fellowship Christian School 9

Thomson 20, Appling County 14

GIAA Class AAA=

Semifinal=

Cedar Grove 23, Oconee County 0

Sandy Creek 35, Carver-Atlanta 14

GIAA Class AAAA=

Semifinal=

Benedictine Military 42, Troup County 21

Cedartown 28, North Oconee 20

GIAA Class AAAAA=

Semifinal=

Ware County 31, Dutchtown 7

Warner Robins 35, Cartersville 10

GIAA Class AAAAAA=

Semifinal=

Carrollton 35, Colquitt County 27

Gainesville 35, Roswell 28

Hughes 42, Rome 3

Mill Creek 48, Milton 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

High school football state playoff scoreboard
