Friday's Scores

Georgia News | 13 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Lithia Springs 34, Grady 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Berkmar vs. Meadowcreek, ccd.

Centennial vs. Creekview, ccd.

Fannin County vs. Coosa, ccd.

Fitzgerald vs. Cook, ccd.

Gilmer vs. White County, ccd.

Johns Creek vs. River Ridge, ccd.

McEachern vs. East Coweta, ccd.

North Cobb Christian vs. Mt. Paran Christian, ccd.

Rockmart vs. LaFayette, ccd.

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg vs. Heritage School, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

