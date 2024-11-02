Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Americus Sumter 61, Columbus 17
Appling County 13, Pierce County 6
Baconton 48, Calhoun County 28
Bainbridge 45, Dougherty 33
Banks County 29, Oglethorpe County 23, OT
Bethesda Academy 40, St. John's Christian Academy, S.C. 15
Bowdon 42, Trion 16
Bremen 54, Darlington 14
Brookwood 25, Norcross 13
Brunswick 57, South Effingham 20
Buford (GA) 32, Mill Creek 7
Calhoun 38, LaFayette 24
Callaway 33, Morgan County 26
Calvary Day 42, Liberty County 7
Camden County 38, Tift County 28
Carrollton 49, Douglas County 28
Carver-Columbus 60, Kendrick 14
Central-Carrollton 38, Northside-Columbus 7
Chamblee 28, Arabia Mountain 21
Cherokee Bluff 52, East Hall 26
Chestatee 30, Greater Atlanta Christian 20
Christian Heritage 45, Armuchee 26
Clinch County 26, Lanier County 0
Collins Hill 65, Discovery 0
Colquitt County 31, Richmond Hill 13
Columbia 48, Salem 6
Coosa 34, Chattooga 27
Creekside 56, Midtown 12
Crisp County 47, Cook 17
Dacula 35, Central Gwinnett 17
Dade County 26, Gordon Central 22
Dublin 50, Dodge County 33
Dunwoody 41, Shiloh 26
Dutchtown 44, Northgate 13
Early County 20, Eufaula, Ala. 0
East Forsyth 42, Madison County 14
East Paulding 21, Villa Rica 10
Effingham County 28, Statesboro 6
Elbert County 28, Rabun County 21
Fannin County 30, Gordon Lee 27
Fellowship Christian School 44, Whitefield Academy 7
Flowery Branch 21, Cedar Shoals 7
Glenn Hills 36, T.W. Josey 14
Glynn Academy 28, Greenbrier 21
Grace Baptist, Tenn. 36, Southeast Whitfield 32
Grayson 45, Archer 14
Griffin 15, Mundy's Mill 14
Hampton 26, Eagle's Landing Christian 16
Hapeville 20, Therrell 0
Harrison 38, Paulding County 17
Hart County 29, Franklin County 9
Heard County 42, Pepperell 15
Heritage-Catoosa 17, Adairsville 7
Hillgrove 53, South Cobb 0
Irwin County 17, Brooks County 14
Jeff Davis 26, Fitzgerald 20
Jenkins 50, Johnson-Savannah 0
Jenkins County 48, Savannah 0
Jones County 48, Locust Grove 13
King's Ridge 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 19
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 57, Murray County 0
Lambert 54, South Forsyth 7
Landmark Christian 34, Mount Vernon 30
Lanier 20, Seckinger 19
Lee County 63, Houston County 48
Lincoln County 43, Greene County 20
Loganville 30, Alcovy 7
Long County 55, Islands 0
Lovett 31, Washington (GA) 22
Lowndes 30, Valdosta 20
Lumpkin County 29, Pickens 26
Macon County 20, Taylor County 3
Manchester 46, Greenville 7
Marist 60, Tucker 22
Maynard Jackson 28, Pace Academy 7
McEachern 42, Osborne 6
McIntosh County Academy 40, Portal 0
Milton (GA) 35, Roswell 20
Mitchell County 21, Seminole County 14
Mount Pisgah Christian 48, Walker 0
New Manchester 35, Lithia Springs 6
Newnan 31, McIntosh 14
North Cobb 49, Wheeler 14
North Cobb Christian 44, Union County 24
North Gwinnett 50, Duluth 7
North Hall 35, Dawson County 3
North Oconee 68, Walnut Grove 3
North Paulding 38, Marietta 28
Northeast-Macon 32, East Laurens 7
Oconee County 32, Jefferson 30, OT
Ola 42, McDonough 10
Parkview 36, Meadowcreek 0
Peach County 44, Monroe 7
Peachtree Ridge 39, Berkmar 7
Pebblebrook 14, Campbell 13
Pope 42, Riverwood 22
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 52, North Raleigh Christian, N.C. 7
Ringgold 42, Coahulla Creek 3
River Ridge 56, Lassiter 12
Rockmart 28, North Murray 7
Rome 50, Kennesaw Mountain 3
Savannah Christian Prep 14, Toombs County 7
Savannah Country Day 31, Vidalia 14
Sequoyah 21, Creekview 14
Sherwood Christian 36, Georgia Christian 8
Social Circle 35, Towers 6
South Paulding 21, Alexander 14
Southeast Bulloch 44, Beach 19
Southwest DeKalb 48, Druid Hills 14
Sprayberry 38, Woodstock 17
Stephens County 55, East Jackson 31
Stockbridge 56, Woodland Stockbridge 10
Temple 43, Model 22
Thomas County Central 38, Coffee 7
Thomasville 42, Berrien 0
Thomson 59, Butler 14
Upson-Lee 18, LaGrange 15
Veterans 17, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Ware County 42, Wayne County 7
Warner Robins 27, Perry (GA) 24
Wesleyan 37, Mt. Paran Christian 6
West Forsyth (GA) 49, Alpharetta 21
Westminster 23, Centennial 8
Westside (Macon) 29, Jackson 23
White County 47, Johnson-Gainesville 6
Whitewater 38, Mary Persons 27
Wilcox County 53, Montgomery County 13
Woodland Cartersville 20, Dalton 17
