Friday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa 49, Union County 0

Baylor 56, Hendersonville 14

Bearden 34, Cleveland 24

Beech 42, Gallatin 7

Blackman 62, Rockvale 28

Bledsoe County 52, Tellico Plains 7

Boyd Buchanan 42, Notre Dame 0

Chattanooga Christian 62, Grace Christian 14

Chuckey-Doak 55, Claiborne County 0

Clay County 54, Grundy County 0

Cloudland 38, Jellico 12

Covington 45, Dyer County 18

Crockett County 31, Jackson North Side 0

DCA 56, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6

Daniel Boone 21, Tennessee 13

Dobyns-Bennett 55, William Blount 7

Dyersburg 21, Millington 20

Eagleville 21, Huntland 13

East Robertson 29, Westmoreland 7

Elizabethton 59, Volunteer 6

Ezell-Harding 29, Chattanooga Prep 6

Farragut 31, Bradley Central 10

Fayetteville 38, Red Bank 2

Franklin County 49, Spring Hill 0

Friendship Christian 31, East Hamilton 14

Gatlinburg-Pittman 50, Northview Academy 13

Gibbs 24, York Institute 7

Gibson County 27, Houston County 24

Gleason 44, McEwen 36

Greenback 25, Harriman 7

Hampton 58, Cumberland Gap 8

Hardin County 70, Liberty Magnet 6

Haywood County 49, South Gibson 17

Heritage 16, Sevier County 13

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 56, Perry County 46

Jackson Christian 49, FACS 3

Jackson South Side 41, McNairy Central 7

KIPP 44, Frayser 6

Knoxville Fulton 48, Scott County 14

Knoxville West 64, Cocke County 0

Lake County 46, Halls 20

Lausanne Collegiate 48, St. George's 14

Lawrence County 14, Tullahoma 10

Lenoir City 34, Hixson 0

Lewis County 33, Scotts Hill 0

Lincoln County 25, Columbia 8

Lipscomb Academy 42, PURE 13

MUS 21, CBHS 14

Maryville 42, Knoxville Hardin Valley 6

McCallie 28, Father Ryan 14

McMinn County 24, Walker Valley 7

Melrose 44, Hamilton 0

Milan 28, Obion County 6

Monterey 42, Oneida 9

Moore County 42, Collinwood 0

Morristown East 54, West Ridge 31

Morristown West 50, Cherokee 20

Mt. Pleasant 34, Summertown 7

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 20, ECS 17

Oakland 42, Riverdale 6

Peabody 40, Humboldt 6

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 19, Greenbrier 6

Polk County 21, Marion County 13

Pope John Paul II 42, Knoxville Catholic 35

Rhea County 45, Howard 7

Richland 42, Forrest 41

Ripley 31, Bolton 0

Riverside 47, Adamsville 21

Rockwood 62, Wartburg Central 26

Science Hill 21, Jefferson County 7

Shelbyville 32, Warren County 31

Siegel 14, Stewarts Creek 14

Signal Mountain 21, Kingston 14

Smyrna 42, Dickson County 14

Soddy Daisy 35, Ooltewah 28

South Greene 21, Johnson County 15

St. Benedict 59, Bluff City 22

Station Camp 21, Portland 14

Tyner Academy 26, Meigs County 0

USJ 48, Trinity Christian Academy 14

Unaka 64, Cosby 0

Union City 55, Camden Central 14

Upperman 17, DeKalb County 16, OT

Wayne County 28, Cornersville 12

West Carroll 44, Greenfield 0

West Greene 24, Unicoi County 23

Whitwell 22, Lookout Valley 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

