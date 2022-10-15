Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa 49, Union County 0
Baylor 56, Hendersonville 14
Bearden 34, Cleveland 24
Beech 42, Gallatin 7
Blackman 62, Rockvale 28
Bledsoe County 52, Tellico Plains 7
Boyd Buchanan 42, Notre Dame 0
Chattanooga Christian 62, Grace Christian 14
Chuckey-Doak 55, Claiborne County 0
Clay County 54, Grundy County 0
Cloudland 38, Jellico 12
Covington 45, Dyer County 18
Crockett County 31, Jackson North Side 0
DCA 56, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6
Daniel Boone 21, Tennessee 13
Dobyns-Bennett 55, William Blount 7
Dyersburg 21, Millington 20
Eagleville 21, Huntland 13
East Robertson 29, Westmoreland 7
Elizabethton 59, Volunteer 6
Ezell-Harding 29, Chattanooga Prep 6
Farragut 31, Bradley Central 10
Fayetteville 38, Red Bank 2
Franklin County 49, Spring Hill 0
Friendship Christian 31, East Hamilton 14
Gatlinburg-Pittman 50, Northview Academy 13
Gibbs 24, York Institute 7
Gibson County 27, Houston County 24
Gleason 44, McEwen 36
Greenback 25, Harriman 7
Hampton 58, Cumberland Gap 8
Hardin County 70, Liberty Magnet 6
Haywood County 49, South Gibson 17
Heritage 16, Sevier County 13
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 56, Perry County 46
Jackson Christian 49, FACS 3
Jackson South Side 41, McNairy Central 7
KIPP 44, Frayser 6
Knoxville Fulton 48, Scott County 14
Knoxville West 64, Cocke County 0
Lake County 46, Halls 20
Lausanne Collegiate 48, St. George's 14
Lawrence County 14, Tullahoma 10
Lenoir City 34, Hixson 0
Lewis County 33, Scotts Hill 0
Lincoln County 25, Columbia 8
Lipscomb Academy 42, PURE 13
MUS 21, CBHS 14
Maryville 42, Knoxville Hardin Valley 6
McCallie 28, Father Ryan 14
McMinn County 24, Walker Valley 7
Melrose 44, Hamilton 0
Milan 28, Obion County 6
Monterey 42, Oneida 9
Moore County 42, Collinwood 0
Morristown East 54, West Ridge 31
Morristown West 50, Cherokee 20
Mt. Pleasant 34, Summertown 7
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 20, ECS 17
Oakland 42, Riverdale 6
Peabody 40, Humboldt 6
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 19, Greenbrier 6
Polk County 21, Marion County 13
Pope John Paul II 42, Knoxville Catholic 35
Rhea County 45, Howard 7
Richland 42, Forrest 41
Ripley 31, Bolton 0
Riverside 47, Adamsville 21
Rockwood 62, Wartburg Central 26
Science Hill 21, Jefferson County 7
Shelbyville 32, Warren County 31
Siegel 14, Stewarts Creek 14
Signal Mountain 21, Kingston 14
Smyrna 42, Dickson County 14
Soddy Daisy 35, Ooltewah 28
South Greene 21, Johnson County 15
St. Benedict 59, Bluff City 22
Station Camp 21, Portland 14
Tyner Academy 26, Meigs County 0
USJ 48, Trinity Christian Academy 14
Unaka 64, Cosby 0
Union City 55, Camden Central 14
Upperman 17, DeKalb County 16, OT
Wayne County 28, Cornersville 12
West Carroll 44, Greenfield 0
West Greene 24, Unicoi County 23
Whitwell 22, Lookout Valley 12
