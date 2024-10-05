Friday's Scores

Breaking: Georgia Tech legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Billy Shaw dies
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allatoona 17, Woodland Cartersville 0

Brookwood 42, Meadowcreek 0

Calhoun 41, Ridgeland 7

Campbell 44, South Cobb 0

Cartersville 38, Cass 7

Carver-Columbus 40, Shaw 7

Dawson County 71, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Dublin 48, ACE Charter 3

Fannin County 35, Chattooga 7

Fellowship Christian School def. St. Francis, forfeit

Gainesville 41, Seckinger 0

Hebron Christian Academy 45, Hart County 0

Hillgrove 42, Paulding County 3

Jones County 47, McDonough 26

Milton (GA) 49, Lanier 7

Model 14, Haralson County 6

Mountain View 31, Discovery 0

Mt. Paran Christian 56, Walker 0

Oconee County 56, East Hall 7

Prince Avenue Christian 49, Stephens County 7

Richmond Hill 21, Tift County 17

Ringgold 31, Union County 0

River Ridge 51, Riverwood 0

Seminole County 48, Miller County 10

Sequoyah 43, Lassiter 6

Wheeler 28, Cherokee 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Archer vs. Rockdale County, ppd.

Augusta Christian vs. Heathwood Hall, S.C., ppd.

Burke County vs. Thomson, ppd.

Emanuel County Institute vs. Savannah, ppd.

Greenbrier vs. South Effingham, ppd.

Islands vs. Beach, ppd.

Jenkins vs. Windsor Forest, ppd.

Johnson-Savannah vs. Liberty County, ppd.

New Hampstead vs. Ware County, ppd.

Southeast Bulloch vs. Groves, ppd.

___

