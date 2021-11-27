ajc logo
Friday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

GHSA Class AAAAAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Collins Hill 49, Lowndes 7

Grayson 24, Roswell 14

Milton 36, Mill Creek 27

Walton 52, Brookwood 35

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Buford 27, Lee County 0

Carrollton 37, Westlake 32

Dacula 35, Johns Creek 0

Hughes 48, Northside-Warner Robins 7

GHSA Class AAAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Blessed Trinity 49, Villa Rica 7

Calhoun 31, Clarke Central 7

Creekside 20, Whitewater 13

Warner Robins 49, Jones County 21

GHSA Class AAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Benedictine Military 24, Marist 21

Carver-Columbus 16, Dougherty 14

Cedartown 39, Perry 25

North Oconee 29, Bainbridge 24

GHSA Class AAA=

Quarterfinal=

Appling County 21, Thomson 7

Carver-Atlanta 46, Burke County 14

Cedar Grove 28, Crisp County 6

Pierce County 35, Peach County 30

GHSA Class AA=

Quarterfinal=

Callaway 39, South Atlanta 22

Fitzgerald 21, Putnam County 7

Swainsboro 12, Northeast-Macon 9, OT

Thomasville 49, Rabun County 24

GHSA Class A Private=

Quarterfinal=

Eagle’s Landing Christian 35, Holy Innocents’ 28

Fellowship Christian School 24, Calvary Day 14

Prince Avenue Christian 41, First Presbyterian Day 22

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 56, Darlington 7

GHSA Class A Public=

Quarterfinal=

Brooks County 51, Warren County 30

Irwin County 28, Macon County 15

Metter 60, Turner County 21

Wilcox County 20, Manchester 14

GISA Class AAA=

Semifinal=

John Milledge 49, Tiftarea 13

Pinewood Christian 32, Westfield 20

GISA Class AA=

Semifinal=

Gatewood 96, Brentwood 20

Terrell Academy 41, Edmund Burke 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

