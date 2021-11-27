Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
GHSA Class AAAAAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Collins Hill 49, Lowndes 7
Grayson 24, Roswell 14
Milton 36, Mill Creek 27
Walton 52, Brookwood 35
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Buford 27, Lee County 0
Carrollton 37, Westlake 32
Dacula 35, Johns Creek 0
Hughes 48, Northside-Warner Robins 7
GHSA Class AAAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Blessed Trinity 49, Villa Rica 7
Calhoun 31, Clarke Central 7
Creekside 20, Whitewater 13
Warner Robins 49, Jones County 21
GHSA Class AAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Benedictine Military 24, Marist 21
Carver-Columbus 16, Dougherty 14
Cedartown 39, Perry 25
North Oconee 29, Bainbridge 24
GHSA Class AAA=
Quarterfinal=
Appling County 21, Thomson 7
Carver-Atlanta 46, Burke County 14
Cedar Grove 28, Crisp County 6
Pierce County 35, Peach County 30
GHSA Class AA=
Quarterfinal=
Callaway 39, South Atlanta 22
Fitzgerald 21, Putnam County 7
Swainsboro 12, Northeast-Macon 9, OT
Thomasville 49, Rabun County 24
GHSA Class A Private=
Quarterfinal=
Eagle’s Landing Christian 35, Holy Innocents’ 28
Fellowship Christian School 24, Calvary Day 14
Prince Avenue Christian 41, First Presbyterian Day 22
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 56, Darlington 7
GHSA Class A Public=
Quarterfinal=
Brooks County 51, Warren County 30
Irwin County 28, Macon County 15
Metter 60, Turner County 21
Wilcox County 20, Manchester 14
GISA Class AAA=
Semifinal=
John Milledge 49, Tiftarea 13
Pinewood Christian 32, Westfield 20
GISA Class AA=
Semifinal=
Gatewood 96, Brentwood 20
Terrell Academy 41, Edmund Burke 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/