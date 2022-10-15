ajc logo
Friday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alpharetta 70, Lassiter 21

Appling County 38, Windsor Forest 0

Augusta Prep 28, Southwest Georgia Academy 6

Bainbridge 42, Shaw 6

Benedictine Military 52, Southeast Bulloch 7

Blessed Trinity 44, Johns Creek 7

Bowdon 42, Christian Heritage 21

Brooks County 34, Early County 7

Brookstone 48, Crawford County 21

Brookwood 31, Newton 23

Brookwood School 57, Southland 14

Burke County 63, Islands 0

Calhoun 49, Woodland Cartersville 0

Callaway 57, Towers 6

Calvary Day 42, Johnson-Savannah 0

Carrollton 42, Pebblebrook 12

Cartersville 37, Hiram 26

Carver-Columbus 30, Crisp County 20

Chapel Hill 38, Tri-Cities 6

Cherokee 29, Osborne 25

Clarke Central 63, Heritage-Conyers 7

Clinch County 42, Turner County 18

Coffee 35, Statesboro 3

Collins Hill 14, Mountain View 0

Colquitt County 49, Camden County 21

Commerce 49, Athens Christian 24

Cook 45, Berrien 28

Cross Keys 14, Notre Dame Academy 7

Dacula 21, Central Gwinnett 7

Dade County 44, Coosa 14

Dalton 31, Cass 28

Darlington 34, Pepperell 14

Dawson County 31, Wesleyan 24

Deerfield-Windsor 42, Tiftarea 21

Dodge County 35, Americus Sumter 14

Dougherty 45, Monroe 12

Druid Hills 34, Clarkston 0

Dublin 21, Dooly County 6

East Coweta 44, Campbell 7

Etowah 42, Woodstock 21

Fellowship Christian School 28, Athens Academy 6

Fitzgerald 47, Jeff Davis 0

Glenn Hills 30, Butler 7

Glynn Academy 46, Grovetown 13

Grayson 34, South Gwinnett 13

Greater Atlanta Christian 41, North Springs 7

Harlem 30, Richmond Academy 0

Harrison 24, North Paulding 21

Horizon Christian 49, Johnson Ferry Christian 42

Irwin County 49, Pelham 8

Jefferson 27, Flowery Branch 0

Jenkins 32, Greenbrier 25

John Milledge 21, Stratford 7

Johnson County 47, Glascock County 7

Jones County 24, Dutchtown 7

Lambert 20, West Forsyth 3

Laurence Manning Academy, S.C. 26, Augusta Christian 19

Macon County 65, Central-Talbotton 0

Madison County 34, Cedar Shoals 20

Manchester 41, Greenville 6

Marietta 34, McEachern 16

Marist 43, South Cobb 7

McIntosh 58, Drew 21

Meadowcreek 35, Discovery 14

Model 34, Haralson County 3

Morgan County 49, Hephzibah 33

Norcross 63, Berkmar 0

North Cobb 45, Wheeler 14

North Gwinnett 35, Peachtree Ridge 7

North Hall 28, Chestatee 21

North Oconee 48, East Forsyth 0

Peach County 35, Mary Persons 18

Perry 35, Baldwin 0

Pickens 27, Gilmer 10

Pierce County 31, Toombs County 28

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 42, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 28

Rockmart 49, Murray County 0

Roswell 56, Pope 3

Sandy Creek 22, Carver-Atlanta 12

Schley County 47, Taylor County 13

Sequoyah 7, Creekview 3

Social Circle 28, Mt. Paran Christian 14

St. Pius X 33, Dunwoody 6

Swainsboro 48, East Laurens 0

Tattnall Square 41, Mount de Sales 13

Thomas Jefferson 35, Bulloch 7

Thomasville 56, Columbus 7

Trion 42, Chattooga 0

Union County 56, Providence Christian 49

Upson-Lee 42, Jackson 21

Valwood 19, Terrell Academy 14

Walnut Grove 28, Cherokee Bluff 25

Walton 42, Kennesaw Mountain 14

Ware County 48, Bradwell Institute 0

Wayne County 31, New Hampstead 24

Westfield 35, Heritage School 0

White County 56, West Hall 14

Woodward Academy 56, Rockdale County 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

