Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 55, Ridgeland 7

Americus Sumter 45, Berrien 14

Aquinas 40, Towns County 6

Bacon County 9, Johnson County 0

Benedictine Military 38, Burke County 30

Bowdon 63, Forest Park 14

Bremen 34, LaFayette 28, 2OT

Cairo 49, Hardaway 6

Calvary Day 60, Groves 0

Cambridge 17, Centennial 13

Camden County 35, Richmond Hill 33

Carver-Columbus 28, Thomasville 14

Charlton County 26, Turner County 6

Cherokee Bluff 10, East Forsyth 3

Clinch County 35, Lanier County 16

Coffee 62, Bradwell Institute 6

Commerce 34, Social Circle 0

Creekview 48, River Ridge 34

Dalton 42, Woodland Cartersville 7

Dawson County 42, Pickens 7

Eagle's Landing Christian 20, Redan 7

Early County 29, Randolph-Clay 14

Glynn Academy 35, South Effingham 0

Harris County 27, Northside-Columbus 7

Hart County 27, Oconee County 16

Heard County 56, Crawford County 22

Holy Innocents' 47, Miller Grove 7

Jackson County 36, Shiloh 7

Kell 59, Northview 0

Lovejoy 42, Alcovy 0

Marietta 17, Hillgrove 7

Mary Persons 49, Jackson 0

Morgan County 48, Salem 0

Mount Vernon 42, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 17

North Cobb Christian 29, KIPP Atlanta 10

North Murray 56, Gordon Central 7

North Oconee 56, Cedar Shoals 0

Oglethorpe County 56, Athens Christian 0

Osborne 35, Kennesaw Mountain 3

Pacelli Catholic 24, Brookstone 17, OT

Pepperell 20, Armuchee 6

Perry 41, Griffin 7

Rabun County 49, St. Francis 13

Rockmart 48, Haralson County 6

Rome 56, Sequoyah 3

Roswell 84, Lassiter 6

Seckinger 55, Heritage School 0

South Atlanta 28, Mt. Paran Christian 25

St. Andrew's 42, Trinity Christian-Dublin 0

Starr's Mill 49, Fayette County 0

Stephens County 52, Franklin County 7

Swainsboro 54, Jefferson County 7

Telfair County 29, Wilcox County 15

Thomas County Central 56, Tift County 0

Trion 49, Coosa 6

Walker 34, Utopian 6

Ware County 56, Jenkins 0

Warner Robins 27, Union Grove 14

Wesleyan 27, White County 24

West Forsyth 21, Denmark 7

Westlake 47, Pebblebrook 7

Wheeler 36, Cherokee 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

