Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 55, Ridgeland 7
Americus Sumter 45, Berrien 14
Aquinas 40, Towns County 6
Bacon County 9, Johnson County 0
Benedictine Military 38, Burke County 30
Bowdon 63, Forest Park 14
Bremen 34, LaFayette 28, 2OT
Cairo 49, Hardaway 6
Calvary Day 60, Groves 0
Cambridge 17, Centennial 13
Camden County 35, Richmond Hill 33
Carver-Columbus 28, Thomasville 14
Charlton County 26, Turner County 6
Cherokee Bluff 10, East Forsyth 3
Clinch County 35, Lanier County 16
Coffee 62, Bradwell Institute 6
Commerce 34, Social Circle 0
Creekview 48, River Ridge 34
Dalton 42, Woodland Cartersville 7
Dawson County 42, Pickens 7
Eagle's Landing Christian 20, Redan 7
Early County 29, Randolph-Clay 14
Glynn Academy 35, South Effingham 0
Harris County 27, Northside-Columbus 7
Hart County 27, Oconee County 16
Heard County 56, Crawford County 22
Holy Innocents' 47, Miller Grove 7
Jackson County 36, Shiloh 7
Kell 59, Northview 0
Lovejoy 42, Alcovy 0
Marietta 17, Hillgrove 7
Mary Persons 49, Jackson 0
Morgan County 48, Salem 0
Mount Vernon 42, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 17
North Cobb Christian 29, KIPP Atlanta 10
North Murray 56, Gordon Central 7
North Oconee 56, Cedar Shoals 0
Oglethorpe County 56, Athens Christian 0
Osborne 35, Kennesaw Mountain 3
Pacelli Catholic 24, Brookstone 17, OT
Pepperell 20, Armuchee 6
Perry 41, Griffin 7
Rabun County 49, St. Francis 13
Rockmart 48, Haralson County 6
Rome 56, Sequoyah 3
Roswell 84, Lassiter 6
Seckinger 55, Heritage School 0
South Atlanta 28, Mt. Paran Christian 25
St. Andrew's 42, Trinity Christian-Dublin 0
Starr's Mill 49, Fayette County 0
Stephens County 52, Franklin County 7
Swainsboro 54, Jefferson County 7
Telfair County 29, Wilcox County 15
Thomas County Central 56, Tift County 0
Trion 49, Coosa 6
Walker 34, Utopian 6
Ware County 56, Jenkins 0
Warner Robins 27, Union Grove 14
Wesleyan 27, White County 24
West Forsyth 21, Denmark 7
Westlake 47, Pebblebrook 7
Wheeler 36, Cherokee 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Credit: Channel 2 Action News