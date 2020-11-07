Friday's Scores

Chamblee 21, Liberty County 0

Dublin 49, Johnson County 6

Fellowship Christian School 63, Mt. Pisgah Christian 10

Flowery Branch 49, Madison County 7

Greenbrier 49, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Harris County 41, Northside-Columbus 21

Jonesboro 23, Drew 0

Maynard Jackson 22, Grady 14, OT

Metter 54, Bryan County 0

Morgan County 52, Cross Creek 0

Pierce County 52, Long County 0

Savannah Christian Prep 49, Aquinas 20

Statesboro 41, South Effingham 7

Thomas Jefferson 20, Edmund Burke 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benedictine Military vs. Beaufort, S.C., ccd.

Claxton vs. Portal, ccd.

KIPP Atlanta vs. Therrell, ccd.

Loganville Christian vs. Prince Avenue Christian, ppd.

Monroe vs. Dougherty, ccd.

Mount Vernon vs. Holy Innocents', ccd.

Mt. Paran Christian vs. Christian Heritage, ccd.

New Manchester vs. North Springs, ccd.

Rutland vs. Howard, ccd.

Sprayberry vs. Pope, ccd.

Stephens County vs. Hart County, ccd.

Whitefield Academy vs. Our Lady of Mercy, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/