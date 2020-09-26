Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allatoona 38, South Cobb 0
Banks County 37, Lumpkin County 0
Bethesda Academy 40, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 15
Bethlehem Christian Academy 42, Augusta Prep 12
Dothan, Ala. def. Cairo, forfeit
East Hall 41, Johnson-Gainesville 3
Fellowship Christian School 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
Haralson County 49, Model 7
LaFayette 43, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
Macon County 38, Marion County 0
Manchester 62, Central-Talbotton 8
South Atlanta 20, Washington 19
Unity Christian 14, Dominion Christian 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dodge County vs. Fitzgerald, ccd.
Valwood vs. North Florida Christian, Fla., ccd.
