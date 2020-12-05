Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
GHSA Class AAAAAAA=
Second Round=
Colquitt County 35, Walton 12
Grayson 30, Harrison 6
Milton 17, Archer 9
Parkview 41, East Coweta 14
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
Second Round=
Allatoona 31, Dacula 6
Buford 42, Cambridge 7
Carrollton 39, Sprayberry 13
Hughes 35, Glynn Academy 0
Lee County 48, Brunswick 21
River Ridge 42, Rome 10
Valdosta 44, Evans 7
Westlake 55, Richmond Hill 13
GHSA Class AAAAA=
Second Round=
Blessed Trinity 44, Decatur 0
Calhoun 33, Clarke Central 14
Coffee 24, Starr's Mill 9
Eastside 37, New Manchester 7
Jones County 34, Griffin 13
Warner Robins 30, Woodward Academy 7
GHSA Class AAAA=
Second Round=
Bainbridge 43, Islands 0
Benedictine Military 45, Cairo 23
Cedartown 56, North Oconee 0
Jefferson 35, Hapeville 0
Marist 24, Flowery Branch 0
GHSA Class AAA=
Second Round=
Appling County 61, Upson-Lee 7
Carver-Atlanta 23, Cherokee Bluff 21
Crisp County 36, Richmond Academy 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 33, North Hall 0
Oconee County 42, Dawson County 7
Pierce County 42, Central-Macon 0
GHSA Class AA=
Second Round=
Bleckley County 41, Early County 7
Bremen 42, South Atlanta 6
Callaway 16, Lovett 9
Fannin County 21, Heard County 14
Fitzgerald 35, Northeast-Macon 18
Jefferson County 42, Jeff Davis 29
Rabun County 35, Model 0
Thomasville 44, Dodge County 7
GHSA Class A Private=
Second Round=
Calvary Day 14, First Presbyterian Day 7
Fellowship Christian School 49, Athens Academy 14
George Walton 28, Christian Heritage 25
Prince Avenue Christian 42, Darlington 6
Savannah Christian Prep 30, Pacelli Catholic 24
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 54, Whitefield Academy 13
Wesleyan 20, North Cobb Christian 17
GHSA Class A Public=
Second Round=
Brooks County 41, Dublin 7
Clinch County 14, Pelham 6
Commerce 28, Gordon Lee 14
Irwin County 14, Wilcox County 0
Metter 49, Mitchell County 8
Washington-Wilkes 34, Bowdon 17
GISA Class AAA=
Semifinal=
Frederica 14, Tiftarea 7
GISA Class AA=
Semifinal=
Gatewood 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 7
GISA Class A=
Championship=
Thomas Jefferson 41, Piedmont 14
GISA 8-Man=
Championship=
Westwood 40, Monsignor Donovan 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/