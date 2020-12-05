X

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

GHSA Class AAAAAAA=

Second Round=

Colquitt County 35, Walton 12

Grayson 30, Harrison 6

Milton 17, Archer 9

Parkview 41, East Coweta 14

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

Second Round=

Allatoona 31, Dacula 6

Buford 42, Cambridge 7

Carrollton 39, Sprayberry 13

Hughes 35, Glynn Academy 0

Lee County 48, Brunswick 21

River Ridge 42, Rome 10

Valdosta 44, Evans 7

Westlake 55, Richmond Hill 13

GHSA Class AAAAA=

Second Round=

Blessed Trinity 44, Decatur 0

Calhoun 33, Clarke Central 14

Coffee 24, Starr's Mill 9

Eastside 37, New Manchester 7

Jones County 34, Griffin 13

Warner Robins 30, Woodward Academy 7

GHSA Class AAAA=

Second Round=

Bainbridge 43, Islands 0

Benedictine Military 45, Cairo 23

Cedartown 56, North Oconee 0

Jefferson 35, Hapeville 0

Marist 24, Flowery Branch 0

GHSA Class AAA=

Second Round=

Appling County 61, Upson-Lee 7

Carver-Atlanta 23, Cherokee Bluff 21

Crisp County 36, Richmond Academy 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 33, North Hall 0

Oconee County 42, Dawson County 7

Pierce County 42, Central-Macon 0

GHSA Class AA=

Second Round=

Bleckley County 41, Early County 7

Bremen 42, South Atlanta 6

Callaway 16, Lovett 9

Fannin County 21, Heard County 14

Fitzgerald 35, Northeast-Macon 18

Jefferson County 42, Jeff Davis 29

Rabun County 35, Model 0

Thomasville 44, Dodge County 7

GHSA Class A Private=

Second Round=

Calvary Day 14, First Presbyterian Day 7

Fellowship Christian School 49, Athens Academy 14

George Walton 28, Christian Heritage 25

Prince Avenue Christian 42, Darlington 6

Savannah Christian Prep 30, Pacelli Catholic 24

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 54, Whitefield Academy 13

Wesleyan 20, North Cobb Christian 17

GHSA Class A Public=

Second Round=

Brooks County 41, Dublin 7

Clinch County 14, Pelham 6

Commerce 28, Gordon Lee 14

Irwin County 14, Wilcox County 0

Metter 49, Mitchell County 8

Washington-Wilkes 34, Bowdon 17

GISA Class AAA=

Semifinal=

Frederica 14, Tiftarea 7

GISA Class AA=

Semifinal=

Gatewood 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 7

GISA Class A=

Championship=

Thomas Jefferson 41, Piedmont 14

GISA 8-Man=

Championship=

Westwood 40, Monsignor Donovan 8

