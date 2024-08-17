Breaking: AT&T workers strike around the Southeast
Georgia News

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Banks County 14, East Hall 10

Carver-Columbus 20, Whitewater 13

Dougherty 44, Central-Macon 0

First Presbyterian Day 10, Eagle's Landing Christian 0

Hebron Christian Academy 48, Therrell 0

Lassiter 44, Midtown 40

Macon County 26, Southwest Macon 19

Northside-Columbus 33, Shaw 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Haralson County vs. Mount Pisgah Christian, ccd.

Pickens vs. Pepperell, ccd.

Rome vs. Creekside, ccd.

South Forsyth vs. South Cobb, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Class 2A: Week 1 top games
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

End of season football rankings: Calhoun out of top 10, playoffs
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

National rankings: Milton is top Georgia team in preseason polls
Placeholder Image

Georgia high school football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from Aug. 15
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bronze statue of John Lewis replaces more than 100-year-old Confederate monument
Mississippi poultry plant settles with OSHA after teen’s 2023 death
Venezuelans in Atlanta rally after disputed vote
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement