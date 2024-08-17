Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Banks County 14, East Hall 10
Carver-Columbus 20, Whitewater 13
Dougherty 44, Central-Macon 0
First Presbyterian Day 10, Eagle's Landing Christian 0
Hebron Christian Academy 48, Therrell 0
Lassiter 44, Midtown 40
Macon County 26, Southwest Macon 19
Northside-Columbus 33, Shaw 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Haralson County vs. Mount Pisgah Christian, ccd.
Pickens vs. Pepperell, ccd.
Rome vs. Creekside, ccd.
South Forsyth vs. South Cobb, ppd.
