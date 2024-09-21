Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 44, LaFayette 13
Allatoona 42, Dalton 29
Americus Sumter 15, Shaw 14
Appling County 35, Suwannee, Fla. 16
Athens Academy 29, Commerce 28
Aucilla Christian, Fla. 31, Baconton 7
Benedictine Military 31, Westminster 3
Blessed Trinity 24, Hebron Christian Academy 10
Bremen 31, Model 0
Brentwood 33, John Milledge 6
Brookwood 52, Berkmar 6
Brunswick 21, Greenbrier 14
Buford (GA) 46, Discovery 0
Cartersville 55, Woodland Cartersville 7
Cedartown 36, Cass 0
Central-Carrollton 70, Mundy's Mill 6
Chattooga 49, Armuchee 7
Cherokee 49, North Paulding 28
Christian Heritage 35, Gordon Lee 20
Clarke Central 27, Jackson County 11
Coffee 10, Mainland, Fla. 7
Collins Hill 17, Central Gwinnett 7
Colquitt County 44, Rickards, Fla. 13
Crisp County 30, Swainsboro 6
Darlington 21, Haralson County 16
Douglass 28, Cedar Grove (GA) 0
Dublin 56, Jefferson County 0
Duluth 90, Meadowcreek 0
East Coweta 31, Perry (GA) 15
East Jackson 45, East Hall 27
East Paulding 40, New Manchester 39
Eastside 48, Flowery Branch 12
Effingham County 47, South Effingham 0
Elbert County 46, Oglethorpe County 13
Fannin County 44, Dade County 0
Forsyth Central 24, Alpharetta 13
Fox Creek, S.C. 47, T.W. Josey 6
Gadsden County, Fla. 60, Seminole County 7
George Walton 49, Athens Christian 15
Gordon Central 30, Coosa 0
Grayson 63, Grovetown 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 48, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Harlem 28, West Laurens 7
Harrison 34, Campbell 18
Hart County 28, Monroe Area 21
Heritage-Catoosa 24, Ridgeland 21
Hillgrove 27, Pebblebrook 6
Holy Innocents' 20, Therrell 6
Howard 42, Hephzibah 20
Irwin County 48, Cook 33
Jonesboro 14, Harris County 12
Kell 34, Columbia 6
Kennesaw Mountain 32, Lithia Springs 8
Lafayette Christian 38, Holy Ground Baptist 16
Lakeside-Evans 28, Glynn Academy 14
Landmark Christian 36, Lake Oconee 24
Lee County 62, Wekiva, Fla. 17
Liberty County 21, Islands 0
Lincoln (FL), Fla. 10, Ware County 0
Lincoln County 41, Silver Bluff, S.C. 15
Lumpkin County 49, Chestatee 25
Manchester 38, Chapel Hill 0
McEachern 67, Paulding County 7
McIntosh County Academy 32, Screven County 14
Metter 28, Portal 7
Mill Creek 42, Mountain View 0
Miller County 42, Liberty County, Fla. 0
Milton (GA) 47, Chattahoochee 0
Monroe 28, Pelham 21
Mount Vernon 35, Mount Pisgah Christian 3
Mt. Paran Christian 30, Washington-Wilkes 18
Newton 50, Archer 25
Norcross 27, Peachtree Ridge 26
North Gwinnett 52, Parkview 13
North Hall 35, White County 21
North Oconee 24, East Forsyth 7
Northgate 22, Banneker 14
Northwest Whitfield 38, Gilmer 10
Osborne 13, South Cobb 0
Peach County 50, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Pickens 35, Dawson County 23
Pierce County 17, Brooks County 14
Pike County 28, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 18
Pope 27, Lassiter 3
Rabun County 31, Banks County 9
Richmond Hill 35, Buchholz, Fla. 28
Ringgold 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27
Rockmart 35, Coahulla Creek 7
Rome 59, Alexander 0
Roswell 41, Seckinger 10
Sandy Creek 45, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 0
Savannah Country Day 31, Tattnall County 9
Schley County 54, Crawford County (GA) 21
Sherwood Christian 50, David Emanuel 6
Social Circle 65, Utopian 6
Sonoraville 49, Murray County 6
South Gwinnett 59, Rockdale County 6
Southeast Bulloch 35, Windsor Forest 8
Southeast Whitfield 46, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 12
Southwest Macon 45, Central-Macon 6
Sprayberry 34, Riverwood 3
Temple 49, Pepperell 28
Thomasville def. Bacon County, forfeit
Tiftarea 29, Southland 21
Toombs County 61, Hamilton County, Fla. 0
Trion 35, Robbinsville, N.C. 28, OT
Union County 21, North Murray 0
Valwood 28, North Florida Christian, Fla. 10
Villa Rica 38, South Paulding 14
Walnut Grove 29, Cedar Shoals 19
Warner Robins 41, Veterans 10
Washington County 21, Bleckley County 17
Wesleyan 42, St. Francis 3
West Hall 27, Franklin County 13
Westminster-Augusta 71, Holy Spirit 14
Westover 36, Jackson 0
Westside (Macon) 20, Lamar County 10
Westside-Augusta 21, Aquinas 16
Wheeler 24, Marietta 17
Woodward Academy 35, Chamblee 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Apalachee vs. Loganville, ccd.
