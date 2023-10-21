Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Appling County 33, Vidalia 6
Archer 22, South Gwinnett 19
Bethlehem Christian Academy 48, Loganville Christian 3
Bremen 44, Coahulla Creek 7
Briarwood 41, Augusta Prep 6
Brooks County 21, Irwin County 6
Brookstone 38, Westfield 21
Buford 66, Dacula 0
Calvary Day 49, Savannah Country Day 0
Campbell 41, Pebblebrook 14
Carrollton 31, Westlake 7
Cedar Shoals 45, Chestatee 21
Cedartown 45, Sonoraville 0
Central Fellowship 17, Terrell Academy 6
Central-Talbotton 19, Southwest Georgia STEM 18
Cherokee Bluff 49, East Hall 0
Cherokee Christian 50, Walker 6
Clinch County 42, Atkinson County 7
Commerce 49, Elbert County 21
Cottondale, Fla. 44, Pataula Charter 6
Crisp County 46, Columbus 7
Dade County 42, Chattooga 7
Douglass 17, Carver-Atlanta 7
Druid Hills 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Duluth 31, Berkmar 0
Fitzgerald 33, Americus Sumter 24
Flint River 41, Fullington 0
Glynn Academy 22, Evans 14
Harris County 35, Northgate 13
Harrison 14, Hillgrove 10
Heard County 42, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 13
Hebron Christian Academy 65, Franklin County 7
Jefferson 56, Loganville 20
John Milledge 27, First Presbyterian Day 22
LaFayette 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21
Lanier 31, Jackson County 7
Lee County 56, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Macon County 58, Chattahoochee County 0
Mount Vernon 49, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7
Norcross 48, Meadowcreek 0
North Cobb Christian 40, Mt. Paran Christian 14
Oconee County 14, Monroe Area 7
Pelham 43, Bacon County 21
Pickens 35, West Hall 12
Prince Avenue Christian 49, Oglethorpe County 0
Rabun County 38, Athens Christian 0
Rockmart 43, Gordon Central 7
Rome 55, River Ridge 0
South Paulding 49, Alexander 0
Starr's Mill 48, Riverdale 0
Stephens County 35, Hart County 0
Stockbridge 49, Woodland Stockbridge 0
Trion 35, Pepperell 14
Upson-Lee 21, Peach County 20
Walton 49, Cherokee 7
Ware County 64, Greenbrier 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/