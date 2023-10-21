Friday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appling County 33, Vidalia 6

Archer 22, South Gwinnett 19

Bethlehem Christian Academy 48, Loganville Christian 3

Bremen 44, Coahulla Creek 7

Briarwood 41, Augusta Prep 6

Brooks County 21, Irwin County 6

Brookstone 38, Westfield 21

Buford 66, Dacula 0

Calvary Day 49, Savannah Country Day 0

Campbell 41, Pebblebrook 14

Carrollton 31, Westlake 7

Cedar Shoals 45, Chestatee 21

Cedartown 45, Sonoraville 0

Central Fellowship 17, Terrell Academy 6

Central-Talbotton 19, Southwest Georgia STEM 18

Cherokee Bluff 49, East Hall 0

Cherokee Christian 50, Walker 6

Clinch County 42, Atkinson County 7

Commerce 49, Elbert County 21

Cottondale, Fla. 44, Pataula Charter 6

Crisp County 46, Columbus 7

Dade County 42, Chattooga 7

Douglass 17, Carver-Atlanta 7

Druid Hills 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Duluth 31, Berkmar 0

Fitzgerald 33, Americus Sumter 24

Flint River 41, Fullington 0

Glynn Academy 22, Evans 14

Harris County 35, Northgate 13

Harrison 14, Hillgrove 10

Heard County 42, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 13

Hebron Christian Academy 65, Franklin County 7

Jefferson 56, Loganville 20

John Milledge 27, First Presbyterian Day 22

LaFayette 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21

Lanier 31, Jackson County 7

Lee County 56, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Macon County 58, Chattahoochee County 0

Mount Vernon 49, Mt. Pisgah Christian 7

Norcross 48, Meadowcreek 0

North Cobb Christian 40, Mt. Paran Christian 14

Oconee County 14, Monroe Area 7

Pelham 43, Bacon County 21

Pickens 35, West Hall 12

Prince Avenue Christian 49, Oglethorpe County 0

Rabun County 38, Athens Christian 0

Rockmart 43, Gordon Central 7

Rome 55, River Ridge 0

South Paulding 49, Alexander 0

Starr's Mill 48, Riverdale 0

Stephens County 35, Hart County 0

Stockbridge 49, Woodland Stockbridge 0

Trion 35, Pepperell 14

Upson-Lee 21, Peach County 20

Walton 49, Cherokee 7

Ware County 64, Greenbrier 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

