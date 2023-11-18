Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bulloch 35, George Walton 0
Commerce 34, Dade County 14
Flint River 42, Fullington 6
Robert Toombs 49, Memorial Day 8
GHSA Class A Division I=
Second Round=
Brooks County 22, Dublin 7
Bryan County 34, Pelham 8
Irwin County 31, Bleckley County 0
Rabun County 42, Whitefield Academy 14
Swainsboro 18, Lamar County 6
GHSA Class A Division II=
Second Round=
Clinch County 35, Seminole County 6
Schley County 49, Lincoln County 23
Telfair County 14, Portal 12
GHSA Class AA=
Second Round=
Columbia 18, North Cobb Christian 13
Cook 24, Appling County 14
Fitzgerald 37, William Henry Spencer High School 20
Rockmart 56, Union County 14
GHSA Class AAA=
Second Round=
Calvary Day 49, Thomasville 0
Cedar Grove 49, Bremen 13
Mary Persons 42, Crisp County 20
Monroe Area 42, Gilmer 24
GHSA Class AAAA=
Second Round=
Benedictine Military 31, LaGrange 7
Central-Carrollton 38, Lovett 10
Perry 7, Bainbridge 3
Stephenson 35, Luella 7
GHSA Class AAAAA=
Second Round=
Cartersville 28, Eastside 9
Coffee 45, Jones County 14
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
Second Round=
Gainesville 35, Blessed Trinity 12
Marist 41, Brunswick 14
Roswell 59, Lanier 27
Woodward Academy 27, Houston County 7
GHSA Class AAAAAAA=
Second Round=
Camden County 26, McEachern 0
Walton 48, North Gwinnett 19
