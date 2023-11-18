Friday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bulloch 35, George Walton 0

Commerce 34, Dade County 14

Flint River 42, Fullington 6

Robert Toombs 49, Memorial Day 8

GHSA Class A Division I=

Second Round=

Brooks County 22, Dublin 7

Bryan County 34, Pelham 8

Irwin County 31, Bleckley County 0

Rabun County 42, Whitefield Academy 14

Swainsboro 18, Lamar County 6

GHSA Class A Division II=

Second Round=

Clinch County 35, Seminole County 6

Schley County 49, Lincoln County 23

Telfair County 14, Portal 12

GHSA Class AA=

Second Round=

Columbia 18, North Cobb Christian 13

Cook 24, Appling County 14

Fitzgerald 37, William Henry Spencer High School 20

Rockmart 56, Union County 14

GHSA Class AAA=

Second Round=

Calvary Day 49, Thomasville 0

Cedar Grove 49, Bremen 13

Mary Persons 42, Crisp County 20

Monroe Area 42, Gilmer 24

GHSA Class AAAA=

Second Round=

Benedictine Military 31, LaGrange 7

Central-Carrollton 38, Lovett 10

Perry 7, Bainbridge 3

Stephenson 35, Luella 7

GHSA Class AAAAA=

Second Round=

Cartersville 28, Eastside 9

Coffee 45, Jones County 14

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

Second Round=

Gainesville 35, Blessed Trinity 12

Marist 41, Brunswick 14

Roswell 59, Lanier 27

Woodward Academy 27, Houston County 7

GHSA Class AAAAAAA=

Second Round=

Camden County 26, McEachern 0

Walton 48, North Gwinnett 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Prosecutors ask top Georgia court to reject ‘unlawful’ DA oversight panel4h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton prosecutors request August trial date for Trump
5h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

HS football: Second-round state playoff scoreboard
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

HS football: Second-round state playoff scoreboard
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Another Braves surprise: Kyle Wright is traded to Royals
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mark Sears leads No. 22 Alabama over Mercer 98-67
10m ago
Braves trade right-handers Kyle Wright and Nick Anderson to Royals
22m ago
Joel Embiid goes for 32 as 76ers win NBA In-Season Tournament Game over Hawks
43m ago
Featured

Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
List: 10 Georgia high school football teams trying to reach first quarterfinals
16h ago
Radcliffe Bailey, celebrated Atlanta painter and sculptor, dies at 55
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top