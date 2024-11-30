Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Rockmart 49, Morgan County 40
GHSA Class A Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Dublin 35, Thomasville 13
Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 38
Northeast-Macon 48, Fannin County 39
Toombs County 56, Elbert County 17
GHSA Class A Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Bowdon 31, Clinch County 13
Brooks County 28, Jenkins County 7
Irwin County 40, Trion 30
Manchester 20, Lincoln County 17
GHSA Class AA=
Quarterfinal=
Appling County 23, Stephens County 9
Burke County 49, Thomson 42
Carver-Columbus 44, Pierce County 7
GHSA Class AAA=
Quarterfinal=
Calhoun 38, Peach County 28
Jefferson 42, Cherokee Bluff 28
LaGrange 49, North Hall 17
Stephenson 36, Southeast Bulloch 3
GHSA Class AAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Blessed Trinity 24, Benedictine Military 10
Creekside 26, Eastside 0
Marist 40, Cambridge 14
North Oconee 28, Cartersville 26
GHSA Class AAAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Coffee 72, Sequoyah 48
Hughes 28, Thomas County Central 12
Lee County 64, Sprayberry 0
Milton (GA) 56, Houston County 14
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Buford (GA) 43, North Gwinnett 7
Carrollton 46, Hillgrove 6
Douglas County 20, West Forsyth (GA) 14
Grayson 31, Collins Hill 14
GHSA Private=
Quarterfinal=
Fellowship Christian School 28, Wesleyan 14
Hebron Christian Academy 63, Aquinas 13
North Cobb Christian 30, Savannah Christian Prep 27
Prince Avenue Christian 61, Calvary Day 39
