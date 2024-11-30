Georgia News

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Rockmart 49, Morgan County 40

GHSA Class A Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Dublin 35, Thomasville 13

Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 38

Northeast-Macon 48, Fannin County 39

Toombs County 56, Elbert County 17

GHSA Class A Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Bowdon 31, Clinch County 13

Brooks County 28, Jenkins County 7

Irwin County 40, Trion 30

Manchester 20, Lincoln County 17

GHSA Class AA=

Quarterfinal=

Appling County 23, Stephens County 9

Burke County 49, Thomson 42

Carver-Columbus 44, Pierce County 7

GHSA Class AAA=

Quarterfinal=

Calhoun 38, Peach County 28

Jefferson 42, Cherokee Bluff 28

LaGrange 49, North Hall 17

Stephenson 36, Southeast Bulloch 3

GHSA Class AAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Blessed Trinity 24, Benedictine Military 10

Creekside 26, Eastside 0

Marist 40, Cambridge 14

North Oconee 28, Cartersville 26

GHSA Class AAAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Coffee 72, Sequoyah 48

Hughes 28, Thomas County Central 12

Lee County 64, Sprayberry 0

Milton (GA) 56, Houston County 14

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

Quarterfinal=

Buford (GA) 43, North Gwinnett 7

Carrollton 46, Hillgrove 6

Douglas County 20, West Forsyth (GA) 14

Grayson 31, Collins Hill 14

GHSA Private=

Quarterfinal=

Fellowship Christian School 28, Wesleyan 14

Hebron Christian Academy 63, Aquinas 13

North Cobb Christian 30, Savannah Christian Prep 27

Prince Avenue Christian 61, Calvary Day 39

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

