Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Chattahoochee County 54, McNair 0
Christopher Columbus Catholic, Fla. 42, Benedictine Military 27
Columbus 42, Smiths Station, Ala. 27
Dalton 49, Ridgeland 0
Lee County 64, Maynard Jackson 0
Paulding County 27, Hiram 7
Stephens County 42, North Hall 0
Swainsboro 7, Jefferson County 0
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 54, Mount Vernon 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allatoona vs. Hughes, ccd.
Cedartown vs. Rockmart, ccd.
Darlington vs. Lakeview Academy, ccd.
Elbert County vs. Whitefield Academy, ccd.
Heritage-Catoosa vs. Ringgold, ppd.
South Cobb vs. Pebblebrook, ccd.
Sprayberry vs. Collins Hill, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/