Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Chattahoochee County 54, McNair 0

Christopher Columbus Catholic, Fla. 42, Benedictine Military 27

Columbus 42, Smiths Station, Ala. 27

Dalton 49, Ridgeland 0

Lee County 64, Maynard Jackson 0

Paulding County 27, Hiram 7

Stephens County 42, North Hall 0

Swainsboro 7, Jefferson County 0

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 54, Mount Vernon 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allatoona vs. Hughes, ccd.

Cedartown vs. Rockmart, ccd.

Darlington vs. Lakeview Academy, ccd.

Elbert County vs. Whitefield Academy, ccd.

Heritage-Catoosa vs. Ringgold, ppd.

South Cobb vs. Pebblebrook, ccd.

Sprayberry vs. Collins Hill, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

