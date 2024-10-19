Georgia News

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appling County 42, Tattnall County 7

Baldwin 19, Aquinas 7

Buford (GA) 50, Central Gwinnett 0

Bulloch 55, St. Andrew's 0

Burke County 51, Glenn Hills 18

Calhoun 20, Gilmer 6

Callaway 53, Pike County 0

Calvary Day 49, Johnson-Savannah 7

Cass 27, Dalton 0

Colquitt County 35, Tift County 17

Commerce 55, Oglethorpe County 14

Darlington 31, Model 0

Dawson County 22, Chestatee 20

Decatur 31, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Denmark 32, South Forsyth 7

Douglass 50, North Clayton 8

Dublin 48, Bleckley County 17

Eastside 42, East Forsyth 7

Fannin County 56, Armuchee 6

Fitzgerald 56, Berrien 7

Harrison 47, Osborne 0

Heard County 27, Bremen 14

Hebron Christian Academy 42, Stephens County 0

Heritage-Catoosa 50, LaFayette 7

Hillgrove 30, McEachern 23

Lakeview Academy 38, Athens Christian 11

Locust Grove 43, McDonough 25

North Cobb Christian 34, North Murray 13

North Hall 21, Lumpkin County 16

North Paulding 22, Wheeler 14

Northeast-Macon 39, Central-Macon 0

Pebblebrook 49, South Cobb 0

Pickens 62, Johnson-Gainesville 6

Pierce County 34, Crisp County 6

Prince Avenue Christian 56, Franklin County 6

Richmond Hill 35, Valdosta 14

Rome 63, South Paulding 0

Sandy Creek 28, Whitewater 21

Schley County 34, Central-Talbotton 0

Seckinger 38, Johns Creek 14

Thomas County Central 62, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Trion 43, Greenville 12

Unity Christian 60, Notre Dame Academy 8

Walton 42, Etowah 7

Westfield (GA) 17, Brookstone 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

