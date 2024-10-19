Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Appling County 42, Tattnall County 7
Baldwin 19, Aquinas 7
Buford (GA) 50, Central Gwinnett 0
Bulloch 55, St. Andrew's 0
Burke County 51, Glenn Hills 18
Calhoun 20, Gilmer 6
Callaway 53, Pike County 0
Calvary Day 49, Johnson-Savannah 7
Cass 27, Dalton 0
Colquitt County 35, Tift County 17
Commerce 55, Oglethorpe County 14
Darlington 31, Model 0
Dawson County 22, Chestatee 20
Decatur 31, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Denmark 32, South Forsyth 7
Douglass 50, North Clayton 8
Dublin 48, Bleckley County 17
Eastside 42, East Forsyth 7
Fannin County 56, Armuchee 6
Fitzgerald 56, Berrien 7
Harrison 47, Osborne 0
Heard County 27, Bremen 14
Hebron Christian Academy 42, Stephens County 0
Heritage-Catoosa 50, LaFayette 7
Hillgrove 30, McEachern 23
Lakeview Academy 38, Athens Christian 11
Locust Grove 43, McDonough 25
North Cobb Christian 34, North Murray 13
North Hall 21, Lumpkin County 16
North Paulding 22, Wheeler 14
Northeast-Macon 39, Central-Macon 0
Pebblebrook 49, South Cobb 0
Pickens 62, Johnson-Gainesville 6
Pierce County 34, Crisp County 6
Prince Avenue Christian 56, Franklin County 6
Richmond Hill 35, Valdosta 14
Rome 63, South Paulding 0
Sandy Creek 28, Whitewater 21
Schley County 34, Central-Talbotton 0
Seckinger 38, Johns Creek 14
Thomas County Central 62, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Trion 43, Greenville 12
Unity Christian 60, Notre Dame Academy 8
Walton 42, Etowah 7
Westfield (GA) 17, Brookstone 10
