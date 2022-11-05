Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 48, Coahulla Creek 33
Alcovy 41, Rockdale County 28
Alexander 48, East Paulding 28
Allatoona 31, River Ridge 0
Appling County 42, Brantley County 0
Aquinas 35, Warren County 8
Athens Academy 34, East Jackson 7
Athens Christian 32, Mount de Sales 21
Augusta Prep 56, GSIC 0
B.E.S.T. Academy 27, Therrell 21
Bainbridge 53, Cairo 20
Baldwin 47, Griffin 14
Banks County 40, Providence Christian 39
Blessed Trinity 49, Lassiter 0
Bowdon 42, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 13
Bradwell Institute 20, Greenbrier 9
Bremen 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
Brentwood 42, Gatewood 21
Briarwood 17, Edmund Burke 10
Brooks County 56, Pelham 14
Brookstone 38, Heritage School 7
Brookwood 33, South Gwinnett 27
Brookwood School 19, Valwood 18
Brunswick 30, Effingham County 27
Bryan County 40, Claxton 19
Buford 49, Central Gwinnett 7
Burke County 17, Southeast Bulloch 7
Calvary Day 49, Beach 3
Cambridge 59, North Springs 6
Camden County 48, Lowndes 21
Cedar Grove 21, Carver-Atlanta 2
Cedartown 58, Northwest Whitfield 13
Centennial 45, Greater Atlanta Christian 19
Central Fellowship 41, Thomas Jefferson 14
Central-Carrollton 35, Heritage-Catoosa 23
Central-Macon 24, Southwest Macon 6
Chamblee 42, Lithonia 18
Charlton County 55, Lanier County 28
Cherokee 30, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Clarke Central 37, Winder-Barrow 36
Colquitt County 41, Richmond Hill 14
Columbia 44, Towers 0
Cook 36, Worth County 12
Crawford County 38, Temple 29
Creekside 48, Banneker 7
Dacula 48, Collins Hill 9
Dade County 43, Armuchee 7
Darlington 44, Trion 13
Decatur 56, MLK Jr. 14
Denmark 44, Forsyth Central 0
Dooly County 49, Hawkinsville 16
Dutchtown 44, Ola 0
Eagle's Landing Christian 56, McNair 12
East Coweta 17, Pebblebrook 14
East Forsyth 28, North Hall 21
Emanuel County Institute 34, Montgomery County 14
Evans 37, South Effingham 24
Fitzgerald 34, Berrien 20
Flint River 40, Harvester Christian Academy 13
Flowery Branch 46, Heritage-Conyers 0
Frederica 42, St. Andrew's 7
Gainesville 51, Jackson County 0
George Walton 28, Bethlehem Christian Academy 7
Glynn Academy 42, Lakeside-Evans 20
Gordon Central 20, Murray County 10
Greene County 28, Washington-Wilkes 22
Harlem 34, Morgan County 17
Hebron Christian Academy 25, Stephens County 21
Hephzibah 70, Cross Creek 0
Hillgrove 16, McEachern 15
Houston County 70, Veterans 21
Hughes 56, Paulding County 23
Irwin County 66, Bacon County 7
Jeff Davis 22, Americus Sumter 19
Jefferson 35, Eastside 7
Jefferson County 47, East Laurens 41
Jenkins 1, Statesboro 0
Jenkins County 18, Portal 6
John Milledge 28, Tattnall Square 21
Johnson County 51, Hancock Central 8
Johnson-Gainesville 36, Midtown 7
Kell 35, Chattahoochee 14
Kendrick 70, Jordan 0
LaFayette 29, Ridgeland 14
LaGrange 38, Troup County 34
Lakeside-DeKalb 60, Clarkston 14
Lakeview Academy 52, Loganville Christian 34
Lamar County 42, Heard County 0
Laney 48, Glenn Hills 0
Lee County 46, Tift County 14
Lincoln County 35, Towns County 8
Long County 38, Johnson-Savannah 14
Lovejoy 42, Jonesboro 18
Lovett 35, Woodland Stockbridge 7
Lumpkin County 48, West Hall 7
Madison County 42, East Hall 7
Marist 34, Riverwood 7
Mary Persons 46, Pike County 10
Mays 66, Lithia Springs 42
McIntosh 21, Harris County 17
Meadowcreek 55, Berkmar 0
Mill Creek 52, Mountain View 28
Miller County 21, Seminole County 0
Milton 31, Lambert 21
Mitchell County 40, Baconton 16
Monroe Area 49, Hart County 14
Monticello 32, Oglethorpe County 14
Mt. Paran Christian 14, Washington 12
Mt. Pisgah Christian 37, Whitefield Academy 24
Mundy's Mill 42, Morrow 14
Newnan 31, New Manchester 6
Newton 19, Archer 11
North Atlanta 49, Dunwoody 6
North Cobb 35, Osborne 0
North Forsyth 44, Apalachee 0
North Gwinnett 35, Norcross 27
North Oconee 42, Cherokee Bluff 7
North Paulding 21, Marietta 14
Northgate 42, Drew 7
Oconee County 49, Franklin County 0
Pacelli Catholic 45, Westfield 7
Parkview 28, Grayson 21
Peach County 49, Jackson 14
Peachtree Ridge 48, Duluth 47, 2OT
Pepperell 41, Coosa 0
Perry 34, West Laurens 0
Pickens 20, Wesleyan 13
Piedmont 34, Lake Oconee 6
Pierce County 37, Tattnall County 7
Pinecrest 26, Walker 22
Pinewood Christian 36, Bulloch 34
Prince Avenue Christian 48, Social Circle 21
Ringgold 34, Gordon Lee 10
Rockmart 66, North Murray 34
Rome 63, Etowah 3
Roswell 38, Alpharetta 21
Salem 14, Richmond Academy 3
Sandy Creek 56, Douglass 12
Savannah Christian Prep 40, Liberty County 6
Savannah Country Day 62, Groves 14
Sequoyah 56, Woodstock 12
Shiloh 42, Habersham Central 9
Sonoraville 47, Southeast Whitfield 14
South Forsyth 24, West Forsyth 7
South Paulding 28, Douglas County 24
Southwest Georgia Academy 62, Georgia Christian 37
Spencer 16, ACE Charter 6
Sprayberry 56, Pope 7
St. Francis 42, Mount Vernon 13
St. Pius X 29, South Cobb 7
Stockbridge 32, McDonough 8
Stone Mountain 34, Druid Hills 28
Stratford 49, First Presbyterian Day 40
Swainsboro 28, Dublin 7
Telfair County 62, Treutlen 22
Terrell Academy 47, Tiftarea 15
Terrell County 28, Randolph-Clay 14
Thomas County Central 24, Northside-Warner Robins 14
Thomson 52, Westside-Augusta 0
Toombs County 34, Vidalia 0
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 47, Fayette County 13
Turner County 53, Atkinson County 29
Union Grove 45, Jones County 19
Unity Christian 56, Lafayette Christian 20
Walnut Grove 35, Chestatee 14
Walton 49, Wheeler 10
Ware County 31, Coffee 6
Warner Robins 52, Locust Grove 0
Westlake 56, Campbell 14
Westover 31, Shaw 0
Westside-Macon 34, Howard 33
White County 38, Gilmer 35
Whitewater 14, Starr's Mill 6
Wilcox County 52, Wheeler County 27
Wilkinson County 47, Glascock County 14
SCISA Playoffs=
Class AAAA=
Hammond, S.C. 49, Augusta Christian 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Cobb Christian vs. Walker, ccd.
First Round=
Class AA=
Bethesda Academy 46, Spartanburg Christian, S.C. 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC