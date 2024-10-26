Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 28, Gilmer 0
Americus Sumter 30, Hardaway 0
Appling County 38, Cook 14
Archer 36, Heritage-Conyers 13
Athens Academy 34, Rabun County 28
Atkinson County 56, Calhoun County 6
Augusta Homeschool 42, Victory Christian, S.C. 12
Baldwin 42, Westside-Augusta 14
Berrien 34, Brantley County 14
Blessed Trinity 41, Centennial 3
Bowdon 58, Greenville 7
Bremen 42, Haralson County 0
Brooks County 49, Charlton County 8
Brookstone 15, Strong Rock Christian 13
Buford (GA) 49, Mountain View 7
Bulloch 48, Pinewood Christian 7
Burke County 56, Butler 10
Calhoun 38, Heritage-Catoosa 0
Callaway 45, Jackson 14
Campbell 20, Osborne 6
Cartersville 45, Hiram 43
Cass 32, Allatoona 17
Cedartown 52, Woodland Cartersville 0
Central Gwinnett 41, Discovery 0
Central-Carrollton 33, Griffin 0
Chattooga 56, Dade County 36
Clarke Central 48, Alcovy 3
Clinch County 52, Turner County 43
Coffee 41, Veterans 7
Commerce 27, Banks County 10
Covenant 47, Monsignor Donovan 12
Creekside 42, Maynard Jackson 6
Douglas County 42, Chapel Hill 0
Douglass 36, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Dublin 69, Central-Macon 0
Dunwoody 42, Chamblee 21
Emanuel County Institute 63, Claxton 13
Fannin County 48, Christian Heritage 21
Fellowship Christian School 42, Wesleyan 17
Georgia Christian 44, Crisp 0
Gordon Lee 42, Coosa 14
Grayson 41, South Gwinnett 7
Hapeville 45, KIPP Atlanta 25
Harlem 32, Howard 13
Harris County 41, Mundy's Mill 0
Harrison 24, Hillgrove 14
Harvester Christian Academy 60, Westminster Christian 17
Hebron Christian Academy 38, Franklin County 21
Hughes 66, Morrow 0
Irwin County 41, Lanier County 14
Jackson County 31, Loganville 0
Jefferson 35, Cherokee Bluff 7
John Milledge 28, Mount de Sales 17
Jones County 42, Eagle's Landing 0
Kell 28, Cambridge 14
Lakeside-Evans 59, Bradwell Institute 20
Lambert 48, Denmark 20
Lee County 55, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Lowndes 28, Richmond Hill 7
Lumpkin County 38, Dawson County 14
Maclay, Fla. 28, Deerfield-Windsor 21
Madison County 21, Walnut Grove 6
Manchester 48, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14
Marietta 25, Cherokee 20
Marist 49, Lithonia 6
Mays 41, Midtown 0
McEachern 58, South Cobb 0
Milton (GA) 56, Johns Creek 0
Monroe 35, Bainbridge 20
Morgan County 41, Pike County 5
Mt. Paran Christian 28, Landmark Christian 21
Newton 43, Rockdale County 7
North Cobb 43, Etowah 0
North Cobb Christian 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21
North Forsyth (GA) 24, Alpharetta 14
North Gwinnett 27, Norcross 21
North Hall 56, Johnson-Gainesville 7
North Murray 40, Coahulla Creek 15
North Oconee 63, Flowery Branch 7
Northeast-Macon 40, Dodge County 19
Northwest Whitfield 47, Ridgeland 28
Northwood Academy, S.C. 28, Augusta Christian 6
Oconee County 20, Monroe Area 0
Ola 42, Hampton 10
Pace Academy 42, Forest Park 0
Peachtree Ridge 21, Parkview 12
Pee Dee Academy, S.C. 25, Bethesda Academy 22
Perry (GA) 31, Benedictine Military 27
Pickens 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 25
Piedmont 13, Athens Christian 12
Pierce County 37, Tattnall County 7
Prince Avenue Christian 62, East Jackson 14
Providence Christian 38, Oglethorpe County 35
River Ridge 34, Creekview 24
Rockmart 72, Murray County 0
Rome 35, New Manchester 7
Savannah Christian Prep 48, Swainsboro 12
Savannah Country Day 33, Episcopal, Fla. 10
Schley County 40, Marion County 28
Screven County 26, Portal 21
Seckinger 66, Chattahoochee 27
Sequoyah 56, Pope 28
Social Circle 27, Lamar County 7
Southwest Georgia Academy 32, Southland 12
Sprayberry 31, Lassiter 0
Statesboro 41, South Effingham 7
Stephens County 37, Hart County 34
Stockbridge 65, Eagle's Landing Christian 0
Temple 51, Darlington 7
Thomas County Central 41, Houston County 31
Thomson 83, T.W. Josey 0
Upson-Lee 40, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 7
Valwood 38, Brookwood School 7
Villa Rica 45, Kennesaw Mountain 18
Walton 42, North Paulding 17
Ware County 24, Warner Robins 21
Westover 35, Dougherty 0
Westside (Macon) 50, Rutland 12
Whitefield Academy 49, Walker 6
Whitewater 30, Fayette County 10
Woodstock 21, Riverwood 14
Worth County 62, Jeff Davis 17
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/