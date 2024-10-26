Georgia News

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 28, Gilmer 0

Americus Sumter 30, Hardaway 0

Appling County 38, Cook 14

Archer 36, Heritage-Conyers 13

Athens Academy 34, Rabun County 28

Atkinson County 56, Calhoun County 6

Augusta Homeschool 42, Victory Christian, S.C. 12

Baldwin 42, Westside-Augusta 14

Berrien 34, Brantley County 14

Blessed Trinity 41, Centennial 3

Bowdon 58, Greenville 7

Bremen 42, Haralson County 0

Brooks County 49, Charlton County 8

Brookstone 15, Strong Rock Christian 13

Buford (GA) 49, Mountain View 7

Bulloch 48, Pinewood Christian 7

Burke County 56, Butler 10

Calhoun 38, Heritage-Catoosa 0

Callaway 45, Jackson 14

Campbell 20, Osborne 6

Cartersville 45, Hiram 43

Cass 32, Allatoona 17

Cedartown 52, Woodland Cartersville 0

Central Gwinnett 41, Discovery 0

Central-Carrollton 33, Griffin 0

Chattooga 56, Dade County 36

Clarke Central 48, Alcovy 3

Clinch County 52, Turner County 43

Coffee 41, Veterans 7

Commerce 27, Banks County 10

Covenant 47, Monsignor Donovan 12

Creekside 42, Maynard Jackson 6

Douglas County 42, Chapel Hill 0

Douglass 36, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Dublin 69, Central-Macon 0

Dunwoody 42, Chamblee 21

Emanuel County Institute 63, Claxton 13

Fannin County 48, Christian Heritage 21

Fellowship Christian School 42, Wesleyan 17

Georgia Christian 44, Crisp 0

Gordon Lee 42, Coosa 14

Grayson 41, South Gwinnett 7

Hapeville 45, KIPP Atlanta 25

Harlem 32, Howard 13

Harris County 41, Mundy's Mill 0

Harrison 24, Hillgrove 14

Harvester Christian Academy 60, Westminster Christian 17

Hebron Christian Academy 38, Franklin County 21

Hughes 66, Morrow 0

Irwin County 41, Lanier County 14

Jackson County 31, Loganville 0

Jefferson 35, Cherokee Bluff 7

John Milledge 28, Mount de Sales 17

Jones County 42, Eagle's Landing 0

Kell 28, Cambridge 14

Lakeside-Evans 59, Bradwell Institute 20

Lambert 48, Denmark 20

Lee County 55, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Lowndes 28, Richmond Hill 7

Lumpkin County 38, Dawson County 14

Maclay, Fla. 28, Deerfield-Windsor 21

Madison County 21, Walnut Grove 6

Manchester 48, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14

Marietta 25, Cherokee 20

Marist 49, Lithonia 6

Mays 41, Midtown 0

McEachern 58, South Cobb 0

Milton (GA) 56, Johns Creek 0

Monroe 35, Bainbridge 20

Morgan County 41, Pike County 5

Mt. Paran Christian 28, Landmark Christian 21

Newton 43, Rockdale County 7

North Cobb 43, Etowah 0

North Cobb Christian 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21

North Forsyth (GA) 24, Alpharetta 14

North Gwinnett 27, Norcross 21

North Hall 56, Johnson-Gainesville 7

North Murray 40, Coahulla Creek 15

North Oconee 63, Flowery Branch 7

Northeast-Macon 40, Dodge County 19

Northwest Whitfield 47, Ridgeland 28

Northwood Academy, S.C. 28, Augusta Christian 6

Oconee County 20, Monroe Area 0

Ola 42, Hampton 10

Pace Academy 42, Forest Park 0

Peachtree Ridge 21, Parkview 12

Pee Dee Academy, S.C. 25, Bethesda Academy 22

Perry (GA) 31, Benedictine Military 27

Pickens 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 25

Piedmont 13, Athens Christian 12

Pierce County 37, Tattnall County 7

Prince Avenue Christian 62, East Jackson 14

Providence Christian 38, Oglethorpe County 35

River Ridge 34, Creekview 24

Rockmart 72, Murray County 0

Rome 35, New Manchester 7

Savannah Christian Prep 48, Swainsboro 12

Savannah Country Day 33, Episcopal, Fla. 10

Schley County 40, Marion County 28

Screven County 26, Portal 21

Seckinger 66, Chattahoochee 27

Sequoyah 56, Pope 28

Social Circle 27, Lamar County 7

Southwest Georgia Academy 32, Southland 12

Sprayberry 31, Lassiter 0

Statesboro 41, South Effingham 7

Stephens County 37, Hart County 34

Stockbridge 65, Eagle's Landing Christian 0

Temple 51, Darlington 7

Thomas County Central 41, Houston County 31

Thomson 83, T.W. Josey 0

Upson-Lee 40, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 7

Valwood 38, Brookwood School 7

Villa Rica 45, Kennesaw Mountain 18

Walton 42, North Paulding 17

Ware County 24, Warner Robins 21

Westover 35, Dougherty 0

Westside (Macon) 50, Rutland 12

Whitefield Academy 49, Walker 6

Whitewater 30, Fayette County 10

Woodstock 21, Riverwood 14

Worth County 62, Jeff Davis 17

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

