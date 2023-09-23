Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Armuchee 28, Coosa 0
B.E.S.T. Academy 12, KIPP Atlanta 6, OT
Bainbridge 35, Ware County 21
Blessed Trinity 31, Sprayberry 3
Bradley Central, Tenn. 35, Heritage-Catoosa 16
Bremen 21, Ridgeland 14
Burke County 34, Statesboro 0
Cairo 55, Salem 0
Callaway 38, Redan 6
Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast, Fla. 7
Carrollton 49, Hillgrove 0
Cass 40, MLK Jr. 0
Clinch County 45, Frederica 7
Coffee 21, Richmond Hill 0
Cook 21, Jeff Davis 6
Creekside 49, Chapel Hill 14
Dawson County 32, West Hall 14
East Jackson 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Evans 27, Grovetown 6
Fayette County 25, Riverdale 12
Fox Creek, S.C. def. GSIC, forfeit
Glascock County 39, Augusta Prep 13
Grayson 40, Lowndes 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 57, Northview 14
Harrison 42, Pebblebrook 17
Hart County def. Cross Creek, forfeit
Jefferson 22, Clarke Central 14
Kell 62, Centennial 10
Lamar County 13, Social Circle 7
Manchester 46, Chattahoochee County 0
Mary Persons 55, Columbus 0
McEachern 28, Valdosta 7
Murphy, N.C. 51, New Faith Christian 14
North Gwinnett 48, Berkmar 7
North Murray 28, Haralson County 16
North Oconee 56, Chestatee 0
Oglethorpe County 57, Riverside Military Academy 0
Osborne 14, Woodland Cartersville 0
Peachtree Ridge 34, Meadowcreek 12
Perry 41, Howard 0
Portal 31, Wilkinson County 8
Praise 62, Notre Dame Academy 26
Rabun County 38, Whitefield Academy 7
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 36, Robbinsville, N.C. 0
Randolph-Clay 42, Baconton 6
Rome 62, Allatoona 0
Shaw 42, Jordan 6
Starr's Mill 20, Troup County 18
Taylor County 56, Central-Talbotton 6
Thomas County Central 55, Godby, Fla. 19
Unity Christian 38, Horizon Christian 34
Wayne County 9, Jenkins 0
Westside-Augusta 41, Glenn Hills 0
Wheeler 45, Campbell 0
Woodward Academy 42, Alcovy 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/