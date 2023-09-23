Friday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 59 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Armuchee 28, Coosa 0

B.E.S.T. Academy 12, KIPP Atlanta 6, OT

Bainbridge 35, Ware County 21

Blessed Trinity 31, Sprayberry 3

Bradley Central, Tenn. 35, Heritage-Catoosa 16

Bremen 21, Ridgeland 14

Burke County 34, Statesboro 0

Cairo 55, Salem 0

Callaway 38, Redan 6

Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast, Fla. 7

Carrollton 49, Hillgrove 0

Cass 40, MLK Jr. 0

Clinch County 45, Frederica 7

Coffee 21, Richmond Hill 0

Cook 21, Jeff Davis 6

Creekside 49, Chapel Hill 14

Dawson County 32, West Hall 14

East Jackson 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Evans 27, Grovetown 6

Fayette County 25, Riverdale 12

Fox Creek, S.C. def. GSIC, forfeit

Glascock County 39, Augusta Prep 13

Grayson 40, Lowndes 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 57, Northview 14

Harrison 42, Pebblebrook 17

Hart County def. Cross Creek, forfeit

Jefferson 22, Clarke Central 14

Kell 62, Centennial 10

Lamar County 13, Social Circle 7

Manchester 46, Chattahoochee County 0

Mary Persons 55, Columbus 0

McEachern 28, Valdosta 7

Murphy, N.C. 51, New Faith Christian 14

North Gwinnett 48, Berkmar 7

North Murray 28, Haralson County 16

North Oconee 56, Chestatee 0

Oglethorpe County 57, Riverside Military Academy 0

Osborne 14, Woodland Cartersville 0

Peachtree Ridge 34, Meadowcreek 12

Perry 41, Howard 0

Portal 31, Wilkinson County 8

Praise 62, Notre Dame Academy 26

Rabun County 38, Whitefield Academy 7

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 36, Robbinsville, N.C. 0

Randolph-Clay 42, Baconton 6

Rome 62, Allatoona 0

Shaw 42, Jordan 6

Starr's Mill 20, Troup County 18

Taylor County 56, Central-Talbotton 6

Thomas County Central 55, Godby, Fla. 19

Unity Christian 38, Horizon Christian 34

Wayne County 9, Jenkins 0

Westside-Augusta 41, Glenn Hills 0

Wheeler 45, Campbell 0

Woodward Academy 42, Alcovy 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

