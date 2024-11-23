Georgia News

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

GHSA Class A Division I=

Second Round=

Dublin 42, Monticello 7

Elbert County 26, Heard County 24

Fannin County 28, Jeff Davis 21

Fitzgerald 28, Bleckley County 24

Northeast-Macon 21, Lamar County 10

Thomasville 42, Temple 10

Toombs County 49, Commerce 21

Worth County 63, Dodge County 23

GHSA Class A Division II=

Second Round=

Bowdon 42, Metter 7

Brooks County 12, Miller County 10

Clinch County 28, Johnson County 6

Irwin County 28, Early County 20

Jenkins County 35, Macon County 21

Lincoln County 49, Mitchell County 7

Manchester 26, Wilcox County 14

Trion 17, Telfair County 6

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

Second Round=

Buford (GA) 42, Lowndes 7

Carrollton 49, Valdosta 13

Collins Hill 28, Colquitt County 14

Douglas County 31, North Cobb 10

Grayson 34, Norcross 24

Hillgrove 30, Peachtree Ridge 14

North Gwinnett 17, Newton 3

West Forsyth (GA) 45, Archer 28

GHSA Class AAAAA=

Second Round=

Coffee 45, Brunswick 14

Houston County 63, Lakeside-Evans 12

Hughes 31, Roswell 21

Lee County 63, East Paulding 14

Milton (GA) 41, Dutchtown 3

Sequoyah 35, Woodward Academy 20

Sprayberry 35, Newnan 7

Thomas County Central 35, Rome 7

GHSA Class AAAA=

Second Round=

Benedictine Military 34, Ola 14

Blessed Trinity 22, Jonesboro 7

Cambridge 41, Central-Carrollton 22

Cartersville 53, Starr’s Mill 35

Creekside 42, Kell 35

Eastside 21, Perry (GA) 10

Marist 22, Jones County 14

North Oconee 35, Ware County 6

GHSA Class AAA=

Second Round=

Calhoun 38, Douglass 14

Cherokee Bluff 21, Luella 14

Jefferson 42, Oconee County 6

LaGrange 38, Sandy Creek 22

North Hall 27, Upson-Lee 20

Peach County 37, Baldwin 3

Southeast Bulloch 21, Harlem 0

Stephenson 41, Jenkins 7

GHSA Class AA=

Second Round=

Appling County 35, Carver-Atlanta 14

Burke County 49, Laney 28

Carver-Columbus 35, Ringgold 14

Morgan County 36, Americus Sumter 30

Pierce County 31, Columbia 24

Rockmart 37, Westside (Macon) 30

Stephens County 35, Callaway 33

Thomson 41, Hapeville 21

GHSA Private=

Second Round=

Aquinas 31, Athens Academy 20

Calvary Day 48, Mt. Paran Christian 7

Fellowship Christian School 35, King's Ridge 7

Hebron Christian Academy 28, Lovett 14

North Cobb Christian 40, Whitefield Academy 6

Prince Avenue Christian 62, Providence Christian 14

Savannah Christian Prep 31, Savannah Country Day 3

Wesleyan 22, Christian Heritage 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

