Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 15, Lassiter 14
Allatoona 31, South Paulding 29
Americus Sumter 31, Griffin 0
Athens Academy 35, Savannah Country Day 0
Atkinson County 40, Baconton 16
B.E.S.T. Academy 22, Kendrick 0
Bacon County 38, Telfair County 21
Banneker 34, South Cobb 10
Beach 41, Savannah 0
Blessed Trinity 45, Holy Innocents' 7
Bowdon 56, Macon County 7
Bremen 57, Jordan 6
Brunswick 49, Wayne County 7
Buford (GA) 29, Benedictine Military 28
Bulloch 38, Claxton 13
Burke County 52, Cross Creek 6
Cambridge 51, Johns Creek 14
Camden County 60, East Lake, Fla. 15
Campbell 48, South Forsyth 7
Carrollton 35, Columbia 7
Cartersville 35, Rockmart 6
Carver-Columbus 17, Spencer 9
Central Gwinnett 27, Stone Mountain 0
Chapel Hill 28, Osborne 0
Charlton County 19, McIntosh County Academy 0
Chattooga 28, Coahulla Creek 0
Cherokee Bluff 49, Apalachee 7
Clarke Central 37, Oconee County 36
Clinch County 12, Wilcox County 7
Coffee 20, Ware County 16
Collins Hill 21, Woodward Academy 14
Colquitt County 52, Monroe 14
Cook 13, Bainbridge 10
Coosa 32, Southeast Whitfield 0
Dacula 65, Meadowcreek 6
Decatur 42, Greater Atlanta Christian 28
Dodge County 19, Bleckley County 16
Douglas County 48, Jonesboro 8
Eagle's Landing 41, McDonough 13
East Forsyth 38, Dawson County 7
East Hall 40, Oglethorpe County 7
East Jackson 14, Commerce 13
Eastside 48, Hiram 21
Emanuel County Institute 24, Swainsboro 21
Fannin County 28, Rabun County 7
First Baptist (FL), Fla. 49, Westside (Macon) 0
First Presbyterian Day 49, Marion County 21
Flowery Branch 23, Habersham Central 13
Gadsden County, Fla. 45, Tift County 7
Georgia Christian 48, Memorial Day 0
Gilmer 33, Union County 0
Glascock County 40, Augusta Prep 14
Harlem 22, Washington-Wilkes 3
Harris County 21, Troup County 17
Harrison 35, Wheeler 34
Heard County 41, South Atlanta 14
Hebron Christian Academy 38, Fellowship Christian School 18
Heritage-Catoosa 28, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21
Heritage-Conyers 35, Salem 5
Houston County 44, Effingham County 34
Hughes 52, Mays 16
Irwin County 55, Worth County 46
Jeff Davis 44, Rutland 12
Jefferson 38, Jackson County 3
Jones County 48, Woodland Stockbridge 19
Kell 57, Alpharetta 0
LaGrange 53, Early County 0
Lakeview Academy 52, Creekside Christian Academy 6
Landmark Christian 44, Cross Keys 6
Laney 30, Hephzibah 21
Lanier County 41, Berrien 40
Lee County 66, Hapeville 6
Lincoln County 31, Jenkins County 3
Lovett 30, Crisp County 7
Lowndes 62, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Madison County 37, Hart County 36, OT
Manchester 6, Upson-Lee 0
Mary Persons 23, Jackson 0
Milton (GA) 37, American Heritage (Plantation), Fla. 28
Newton 70, Alcovy 0
North Cobb Christian 14, Darlington 7
North Oconee 42, Dalton 0
Northeast-Macon 36, Southwest Macon 14
Northside-Warner Robins 13, Baldwin 12
Northwest Whitfield 29, North Murray 12
Perry (GA) 49, Peach County 39
Pierce County 41, Coosa Christian, Ala. 7
Pike County 21, Haralson County 20
Pope 41, Dunwoody 27
Putnam County 42, Morgan County 28
Richmond Hill 31, Glynn Academy 12
Ringgold 48, Murray County 7
Rockdale County 35, Forest Park 6
Sandy Creek 54, McIntosh 22
Savannah Christian Prep 35, New Hampstead 7
Schley County 47, Hawkinsville 23
Seckinger 34, Archer 27
Shaw 15, Smiths Station, Ala. 6
Sherwood Christian 50, Vidalia Heritage 8
South Gwinnett 24, Dutchtown 14
Sprayberry 31, Etowah 17
St. Pius X 17, Lakeside-DeKalb 3
Starr's Mill 28, Whitewater 7
Statesboro 21, Veterans 10
Stephens County 38, Elbert County 21
Tattnall Square 27, Pacelli Catholic 0
Temple 62, Clarkston 8
Thomas County Central 44, Cairo 14
Thomasville 40, Pelham 7
Tiftarea 34, Turner County 20
Toombs County 55, Dougherty 14
Tucker 33, Chamblee 0
Union Grove 22, Eagle's Landing Christian 15
Valdosta 55, Mundy's Mill 22
Valwood 39, Brookstone 21
Vidalia 28, Screven County 7
Villa Rica 31, Northgate 0
Walnut Grove 48, Loganville 19
Walton 41, Lambert 10
Warner Robins 42, Fayette County 7
Warren County 20, Social Circle 17
Wesleyan 24, North Hall 21
West Forsyth (GA) 28, Marietta 7
West Nassau County, Fla. 34, Frederica 7
Westside-Augusta 56, Glenn Hills 0
Wheeler County 15, Taylor County 0
Whitefield Academy 35, Mount Vernon 14
Windsor Forest 20, Brantley County 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/