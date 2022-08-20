ajc logo
X

Friday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcovy 37, Lithonia 6

Appling County 0, Ware County 0

Aquinas 40, Jefferson County 21

Armuchee 10, Gordon Central 6

Benedictine Military 45, Jenkins 0

Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 7

Bleckley County 33, Dodge County 6

Brantley County 34, Atkinson County 6

Bremen 15, Heard County 13

Bryan County 62, Lincoln County 17

Buford 38, Thompson, Ala. 7

Bulloch 42, Tiftarea 20

Burke County 24, Thomson 21

Cambridge 28, Creekview 0

Cartersville 35, Cherokee 0

Carver-Atlanta 22, South Cobb 6

Centennial 21, Wheeler 14

Chapel Hill 17, Stone Mountain 0

Coahulla Creek 49, Murray County 7

Columbia 13, Camden County 10

Commerce 21, Southside Christian, S.C. 17

Dawson County 28, Jackson County 21

Duluth 35, MLK Jr. 0

Dunwoody 21, North Springs 9

Early County 52, Miller County 14

East Hall 19, West Hall 14

East Paulding 38, Woodland Cartersville 13

Eastside 21, Luella 14

Elbert County 31, Hart County 28

Etowah 25, Lassiter 14

Evans 16, North Augusta, S.C. 7

Forsyth Central 44, Chattahoochee 21

Gainesville 34, Marist 23

Greene County 27, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Grovetown 43, Midland Valley, S.C. 17

Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7

Hebron Christian Academy 63, Chestatee 13

Heritage School 72, Sample School B, R.I. 0

Houston County 41, Americus Sumter 7

Jenkins County 40, Treutlen 0

John Hancock 35, Westminster Christian 12

Kennesaw Mountain 26, Cass 25

LaFayette 42, Chattooga 12

Lakeside-Evans 32, Aiken, S.C. 0

Lakeview Academy 35, King's Ridge 28

Lambert 41, Sequoyah 14

Laney 16, Strom Thurmond, S.C. 0

Lanier County 12, Bacon County 6

Madison County 35, Franklin County 6

McIntosh 20, Fayette County 7

Mountain View 24, Shiloh 14

Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian School 18

North Cobb 21, Westlake 17

North Oconee 16, Oconee County 13

Northside-Columbus 42, Columbus 7

Northwest Whitfield 46, Pepperell 17

Oglethorpe County 16, East Jackson 7

Osborne 46, Woodstock 7

Pace Academy 20, Holy Innocents' 17

Peachtree Ridge 60, Seckinger 0

Prince Avenue Christian 39, Hammond, S.C. 3

River Ridge 27, Hillgrove 14

South Forsyth 28, Lanier 0

South Paulding 28, Harrison 20

Southeast Whitfield 14, Coosa 7

Sprayberry 21, Campbell 0

St. Pius X 10, Dacula 7

Stephens County 14, Habersham Central 3

Trion 45, Gordon Lee 19

Troup County 33, Harris County 0

Union Grove 17, Upson-Lee 6

Wesleyan 31, Mount Vernon 7

Wheeler County 42, Georgia Military 14

Winder-Barrow 23, Apalachee 7

Woodward Academy 37, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 19

Worth County 28, Turner County 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. Cleburne County, Ala., ppd. to Aug 20th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Editors' Picks
Jury imposes $1.7 billion verdict, largest in state history, against Ford6h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
6h ago
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class A Division I teams
Man arrested after another swastika, anti-gay slur appear on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalk
4h ago
Man arrested after another swastika, anti-gay slur appear on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalk
4h ago
In rare nuisance hearing, city pushes to close SW Atlanta gas station
15h ago
The Latest
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
29m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
3h ago
Featured
Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates a 38-7 win against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Haynes had two touchdowns in the game. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scoreboard
1h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
9h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top