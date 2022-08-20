Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcovy 37, Lithonia 6
Appling County 0, Ware County 0
Aquinas 40, Jefferson County 21
Armuchee 10, Gordon Central 6
Benedictine Military 45, Jenkins 0
Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 7
Bleckley County 33, Dodge County 6
Brantley County 34, Atkinson County 6
Bremen 15, Heard County 13
Bryan County 62, Lincoln County 17
Buford 38, Thompson, Ala. 7
Bulloch 42, Tiftarea 20
Burke County 24, Thomson 21
Cambridge 28, Creekview 0
Cartersville 35, Cherokee 0
Carver-Atlanta 22, South Cobb 6
Centennial 21, Wheeler 14
Chapel Hill 17, Stone Mountain 0
Coahulla Creek 49, Murray County 7
Columbia 13, Camden County 10
Commerce 21, Southside Christian, S.C. 17
Dawson County 28, Jackson County 21
Duluth 35, MLK Jr. 0
Dunwoody 21, North Springs 9
Early County 52, Miller County 14
East Hall 19, West Hall 14
East Paulding 38, Woodland Cartersville 13
Eastside 21, Luella 14
Elbert County 31, Hart County 28
Etowah 25, Lassiter 14
Evans 16, North Augusta, S.C. 7
Forsyth Central 44, Chattahoochee 21
Gainesville 34, Marist 23
Greene County 27, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Grovetown 43, Midland Valley, S.C. 17
Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7
Hebron Christian Academy 63, Chestatee 13
Heritage School 72, Sample School B, R.I. 0
Houston County 41, Americus Sumter 7
Jenkins County 40, Treutlen 0
John Hancock 35, Westminster Christian 12
Kennesaw Mountain 26, Cass 25
LaFayette 42, Chattooga 12
Lakeside-Evans 32, Aiken, S.C. 0
Lakeview Academy 35, King's Ridge 28
Lambert 41, Sequoyah 14
Laney 16, Strom Thurmond, S.C. 0
Lanier County 12, Bacon County 6
Madison County 35, Franklin County 6
McIntosh 20, Fayette County 7
Mountain View 24, Shiloh 14
Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian School 18
North Cobb 21, Westlake 17
North Oconee 16, Oconee County 13
Northside-Columbus 42, Columbus 7
Northwest Whitfield 46, Pepperell 17
Oglethorpe County 16, East Jackson 7
Osborne 46, Woodstock 7
Pace Academy 20, Holy Innocents' 17
Peachtree Ridge 60, Seckinger 0
Prince Avenue Christian 39, Hammond, S.C. 3
River Ridge 27, Hillgrove 14
South Forsyth 28, Lanier 0
South Paulding 28, Harrison 20
Southeast Whitfield 14, Coosa 7
Sprayberry 21, Campbell 0
St. Pius X 10, Dacula 7
Stephens County 14, Habersham Central 3
Trion 45, Gordon Lee 19
Troup County 33, Harris County 0
Union Grove 17, Upson-Lee 6
Wesleyan 31, Mount Vernon 7
Wheeler County 42, Georgia Military 14
Winder-Barrow 23, Apalachee 7
Woodward Academy 37, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 19
Worth County 28, Turner County 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. Cleburne County, Ala., ppd. to Aug 20th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/