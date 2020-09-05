X

Friday's Scores

Georgia News | Updated 23 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Augusta Christian 50, Cardinal Newman, S.C. 6

Coffee 45, Drew 0

Dominion Christian 30, Praise 0

Pacelli Catholic 34, Jordan 6

Walton 35, Kell 28

Ware County 38, Cook 6

Whitefield Academy 43, Mount Vernon 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Forsyth Central vs. Blessed Trinity, ccd.

Lakeview Academy vs. Mt. Paran Christian, ccd.

Marietta vs. Colquitt County, ccd.

Marion County vs. Washington-Wilkes, ccd.

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Jonesboro, ccd.

South Cobb vs. Washington, ccd.

Wheeler vs. North Atlanta, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

