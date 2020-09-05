Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Augusta Christian 50, Cardinal Newman, S.C. 6
Coffee 45, Drew 0
Dominion Christian 30, Praise 0
Pacelli Catholic 34, Jordan 6
Walton 35, Kell 28
Ware County 38, Cook 6
Whitefield Academy 43, Mount Vernon 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Forsyth Central vs. Blessed Trinity, ccd.
Lakeview Academy vs. Mt. Paran Christian, ccd.
Marietta vs. Colquitt County, ccd.
Marion County vs. Washington-Wilkes, ccd.
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Jonesboro, ccd.
South Cobb vs. Washington, ccd.
Wheeler vs. North Atlanta, ccd.
___
