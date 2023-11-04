Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
ACE Charter 30, William Henry Spencer High School 27
Adairsville 28, Coahulla Creek 21
Alcovy 38, Rockdale County 0
Appling County 50, Brantley County 14
Aquinas 45, Warren County 8
Arabia Mountain 24, Tucker 23, OT
Athens Academy 59, East Jackson 21
Bainbridge 56, Cairo 6
Baldwin 22, Griffin 7
Bethlehem Christian Academy 27, George Walton 12
Blessed Trinity 49, Lassiter 0
Bowdon 63, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14
Bremen 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Brooks County 33, Pelham 7
Brookstone 48, Heritage School 7
Brookwood 22, South Gwinnett 21
Bryan County 50, Claxton 0
Buford 67, Central Gwinnett 0
Bulloch 22, Pinewood Christian 16
Burke County 42, Southeast Bulloch 14
Butler 44, T.W. Josey 0
Calvary Day def. Beach, forfeit
Cambridge 35, North Springs 14
Camden County 34, Lowndes 23
Cedar Grove 24, Carver-Atlanta 14
Cedartown 33, Northwest Whitfield 7
Central-Carrollton 35, Heritage-Catoosa 34
Chapel Hill 23, Villa Rica 6
Chattahoochee County 33, Central-Talbotton 6
Cherokee 38, Kennesaw Mountain 8
Clarke Central 46, Winder-Barrow 21
Coffee 28, Ware County 5
Collins Hill 31, Dacula 12
Colquitt County 35, Richmond Hill 3
Columbia 33, Towers 6
Cook 31, Worth County 28
Creekside 49, Banneker 6
Dade County 28, Armuchee 7
Decatur 24, MLK Jr. 6
Dooly County 30, Hawkinsville 23
Douglas County 30, South Paulding 7
Druid Hills 49, Stone Mountain 0
Dublin 41, Swainsboro 20
East Coweta 47, Pebblebrook 46, OT
East Forsyth 42, North Hall 39
East Laurens 51, Jefferson County 15
Effingham County 31, Brunswick 28
Emanuel County Institute 42, Montgomery County 6
Evans 35, South Effingham 20
Fannin County 41, Haralson County 14
First Presbyterian Day 35, Stratford 6
Fitzgerald 48, Berrien 6
Flowery Branch 48, Heritage-Conyers 35
Frederica 49, St. Andrew's 13
Gainesville 28, Jackson County 0
Gatewood 42, Brentwood 8
Glynn Academy 50, Lakeside-Evans 7
Grayson 41, Parkview 14
Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Centennial 7
Greenbrier 32, Bradwell Institute 29
Greene County 20, Washington-Wilkes 10
Habersham Central 35, Shiloh 16
Hampton 28, Luella 14
Harris County 14, McIntosh 6
Hebron Christian Academy 37, Stephens County 6
Hephzibah 39, Cross Creek 14
Holy Innocents' 38, Hapeville 23
Houston County 42, Veterans 0
Hughes 56, Paulding County 9
Irwin County 26, Bacon County 14
Jackson 37, Tri-Cities 13
Jeff Davis 21, Americus Sumter 0
John Milledge 45, Tattnall Square 21
Johnson County 41, Hancock Central 14
Jones County 41, Union Grove 7
Jonesboro 36, Lovejoy 30
Kell 48, Chattahoochee 0
Kendrick 31, Jordan 6
LaFayette 21, Ridgeland 0
LaGrange 23, Troup County 7
Lake Oconee 55, Piedmont 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 38, Clarkston 0
Lakeview Academy 31, Loganville Christian 7
Lamar County 45, Heard County 28
Laney 50, Glenn Hills 0
Lanier County 32, Charlton County 28
Lee County 65, Tift County 14
Lincoln County 42, Towns County 7
Long County 38, Johnson-Savannah 14
Lovett 33, Woodland Stockbridge 14
Lumpkin County 42, West Hall 7
Madison County 70, East Hall 37
Marist 42, Riverwood 6
Mary Persons 56, Pike County 7
Mays 30, Lithia Springs 0
McEachern 38, Hillgrove 0
Meadowcreek 46, Berkmar 26
Metter 30, Screven County 17
Midtown 33, Johnson-Gainesville 9
Mill Creek 33, Mountain View 7
Milton 37, Lambert 16
Mitchell County 42, Baconton 0
Monroe Area 23, Hart County 14
Morgan County 35, Harlem 21
Mount Vernon 57, St. Francis 26
Mount de Sales 45, Athens Christian 14
Mundy's Mill 38, Morrow 14
Murray County 43, Gordon Central 42
Newton 47, Archer 14
North Atlanta 42, Dunwoody 7
North Cobb 31, Osborne 7
North Forsyth 42, Apalachee 13
North Gwinnett 51, Norcross 41
North Oconee 34, Cherokee Bluff 7
North Paulding 35, Marietta 27
Northeast-Macon 37, Rutland 7
Northgate 52, Drew 13
Oglethorpe County 35, Monticello 28
Pace Academy 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Pataula Charter 54, Barbour County High School, Ala. 8
Peach County 43, Jackson 0
Peachtree Ridge 42, Duluth 7
Pepperell 45, Coosa 28
Perry 55, West Laurens 7
Pierce County 31, Tattnall County 0
Portal 36, Jenkins County 34, OT
Prince Avenue Christian 49, Social Circle 3
Providence Christian 55, Banks County 14
Richmond Academy 36, Salem 0
Ringgold 21, Gordon Lee 7
River Ridge 50, Allatoona 29
Rockmart 59, North Murray 7
Rome 65, Etowah 0
Roswell 52, Alpharetta 13
Sandy Creek 22, Douglass 21
Savannah Christian Prep 63, Liberty County 21
Savannah Country Day 68, Groves 14
Schley County 63, Greenville 32
Seminole County 21, Miller County 0
Sequoyah 49, Woodstock 14
Sonoraville 77, Southeast Whitfield 0
Southwest Macon 37, Central-Macon 0
Sprayberry 45, Pope 21
St. Pius X 55, South Cobb 13
Starr's Mill 24, Whitewater 10
Statesboro 35, Jenkins 0
Stephenson 41, Southwest DeKalb 32
Stockbridge 63, McDonough 21
Temple 62, Crawford County 20
Therrell 23, B.E.S.T. Academy 20
Thomas County Central 31, Northside-Warner Robins 16
Thomson 63, Westside-Augusta 6
Tiftarea 34, Terrell Academy 14
Toombs County 31, Vidalia 14
Treutlen 20, Telfair County 12
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 41, Fayette County 6
Trion 42, Darlington 14
Turner County 36, Atkinson County 15
Valwood 77, Brookwood School 42
Walker 26, Pinecrest 14
Walnut Grove 25, Chestatee 8
Walton 42, Wheeler 16
Warner Robins 51, Locust Grove 21
Wesleyan 42, Pickens 20
West Forsyth 38, South Forsyth 13
Westfield 17, Pacelli Catholic 16
Westlake 35, Campbell 0
Westminster 48, Miller Grove 14
Westside-Macon 27, Howard 21
White County 35, Gilmer 28
Whitefield Academy 50, Mt. Pisgah Christian 0
Wilcox County 42, Wheeler County 16
Wilkinson County 47, Glascock County 21
Woodward Academy 45, Forest Park 6
NCISAA Playoffs=
11-Man D1=
Quarterfinals=
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 55, Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 6
SCISA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class AA=
Bethesda Academy 50, Greenwood Christian, S.C. 6
Class AAAA=
Cardinal Newman, S.C. 41, Augusta Christian 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Credit: TNS