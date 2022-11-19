Friday's Scores

ajc logo
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

John Milledge 42, Heritage School 7

GHSA Class A=

Division I Second Round=

Rabun County 42, Social Circle 0

Swainsboro 57, Screven County 13

Division II Second Round=

Bowdon 42, Manchester 21

GHSA Class AA=

Second Round=

Pierce County 52, Berrien 0

South Atlanta 42, Union County 14

Thomson 42, Cook 10

GHSA Class AAA=

Second Round=

Carver-Atlanta 30, Monroe Area 18

Oconee County 45, Adairsville 20

GHSA Class AAAA=

Second Round=

Bainbridge 44, Burke County 0

Cedartown 48, Stephenson 16

Holy Innocents' 24, Central-Carrollton 14

Wayne County 14, Perry 7

GHSA Class AAAAA=

Second Round=

Creekside 61, Dalton 0

Ware County 24, Chamblee 7

Warner Robins 38, Northside-Columbus 7

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

Second Round=

Roswell 49, Allatoona 30

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

