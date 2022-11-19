Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
John Milledge 42, Heritage School 7
GHSA Class A=
Division I Second Round=
Rabun County 42, Social Circle 0
Swainsboro 57, Screven County 13
Division II Second Round=
Bowdon 42, Manchester 21
GHSA Class AA=
Second Round=
Pierce County 52, Berrien 0
South Atlanta 42, Union County 14
Thomson 42, Cook 10
GHSA Class AAA=
Second Round=
Carver-Atlanta 30, Monroe Area 18
Oconee County 45, Adairsville 20
GHSA Class AAAA=
Second Round=
Bainbridge 44, Burke County 0
Cedartown 48, Stephenson 16
Holy Innocents' 24, Central-Carrollton 14
Wayne County 14, Perry 7
GHSA Class AAAAA=
Second Round=
Creekside 61, Dalton 0
Ware County 24, Chamblee 7
Warner Robins 38, Northside-Columbus 7
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
Second Round=
Roswell 49, Allatoona 30
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
