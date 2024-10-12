Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 34, Ridgeland 7
Athens Academy 52, Providence Christian 7
Baldwin 57, Hephzibah 0
Bowdon 49, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 0
Brooks County 42, Clinch County 12
Brunswick 49, Statesboro 0
Burke County 56, T.W. Josey 12
Calvary Day 61, Islands 0
Camden County 28, Richmond Hill 10
Carrollton 42, Chapel Hill 0
Cartersville 31, Allatoona 0
Carver-Atlanta 50, Holy Innocents' 0
Chestatee 37, Pickens 14
Cook 42, Tattnall County 21
Creekview 55, Pope 24
Dawson County 14, White County 0
Elbert County 33, Banks County 0
Emanuel County Institute 38, Portal 3
Flowery Branch 32, Madison County 23
Gilmer 48, LaFayette 7
Hardaway 47, Columbus 6
Harrison 52, South Cobb 0
Hillgrove 35, Campbell 0
Hiram 49, Woodland Cartersville 0
Jones County 42, Eagle's Landing Christian 14
Lakeside-Evans 28, Greenbrier 14
Lamar County 64, Utopian 6
Landmark Christian 48, Walker 7
Laney 22, Butler 18
Long County 25, Windsor Forest 0
Marist 24, St. Pius X 0
McEachern 38, Pebblebrook 0
Metter 34, Screven County 6
Oconee County 50, West Hall 0
Rabun County 48, Oglethorpe County 14
Rockmart 24, North Cobb Christian 21
Rome 70, Lithia Springs 12
Savannah Christian Prep 48, Vidalia 6
Social Circle 38, McNair 19
Sprayberry 30, River Ridge 27
Taylor County 42, Central-Talbotton 0
Temple 40, Haralson County 10
Thomasville 23, Fitzgerald 8
Wesleyan 35, King's Ridge 17
West Laurens 41, Richmond Academy 6
Westminster-Augusta 42, Westminster Christian 21
Worth County 47, Berrien 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Commerce vs. Providence Christian, ppd.
Crawford County (GA) vs. Atkinson County, ccd.
Heritage-Conyers vs. South Gwinnett, ppd.
Rockdale County vs. Grayson, ppd.
Seckinger vs. Winder-Barrow, ppd. to Oct 11th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/