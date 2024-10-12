Georgia News

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 34, Ridgeland 7

Athens Academy 52, Providence Christian 7

Baldwin 57, Hephzibah 0

Bowdon 49, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 0

Brooks County 42, Clinch County 12

Brunswick 49, Statesboro 0

Burke County 56, T.W. Josey 12

Calvary Day 61, Islands 0

Camden County 28, Richmond Hill 10

Carrollton 42, Chapel Hill 0

Cartersville 31, Allatoona 0

Carver-Atlanta 50, Holy Innocents' 0

Chestatee 37, Pickens 14

Cook 42, Tattnall County 21

Creekview 55, Pope 24

Dawson County 14, White County 0

Elbert County 33, Banks County 0

Emanuel County Institute 38, Portal 3

Flowery Branch 32, Madison County 23

Gilmer 48, LaFayette 7

Hardaway 47, Columbus 6

Harrison 52, South Cobb 0

Hillgrove 35, Campbell 0

Hiram 49, Woodland Cartersville 0

Jones County 42, Eagle's Landing Christian 14

Lakeside-Evans 28, Greenbrier 14

Lamar County 64, Utopian 6

Landmark Christian 48, Walker 7

Laney 22, Butler 18

Long County 25, Windsor Forest 0

Marist 24, St. Pius X 0

McEachern 38, Pebblebrook 0

Metter 34, Screven County 6

Oconee County 50, West Hall 0

Rabun County 48, Oglethorpe County 14

Rockmart 24, North Cobb Christian 21

Rome 70, Lithia Springs 12

Savannah Christian Prep 48, Vidalia 6

Social Circle 38, McNair 19

Sprayberry 30, River Ridge 27

Taylor County 42, Central-Talbotton 0

Temple 40, Haralson County 10

Thomasville 23, Fitzgerald 8

Wesleyan 35, King's Ridge 17

West Laurens 41, Richmond Academy 6

Westminster-Augusta 42, Westminster Christian 21

Worth County 47, Berrien 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Commerce vs. Providence Christian, ppd.

Crawford County (GA) vs. Atkinson County, ccd.

Heritage-Conyers vs. South Gwinnett, ppd.

Rockdale County vs. Grayson, ppd.

Seckinger vs. Winder-Barrow, ppd. to Oct 11th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

