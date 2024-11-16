Georgia News

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 48 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appling County 17, Crisp County 12

Perry (GA) 38, St. Pius X 13

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 42, Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 39

GHSA Class A Division I=

First Round=

Fitzgerald 42, Rabun County 21

Heard County 45, McNair 13

Northeast-Macon 46, Swainsboro 7

Temple 40, Putnam County 27

Toombs County 62, Southwest Macon 8

Worth County 54, Coosa 14

GHSA Class AA=

First Round=

Burke County 27, Cook 21

Pierce County 56, Jackson 0

Ringgold 19, Hart County 0

Thomson 55, Pike County 6

GHSA Class AAA=

First Round=

Calhoun 31, Spalding 6

Cherokee Bluff 28, Monroe Area 7

Jefferson 45, Monroe 6

Jenkins 28, Northwest Whitfield 14

LaGrange 48, Lumpkin County 6

Southeast Bulloch 35, Heritage-Catoosa 9

Upson-Lee 35, Long County 23

GHSA Class AAAA=

First Round=

Eastside 42, Hampton 0

North Oconee 49, Eagle's Landing 0

GHSA Class AAAAA=

First Round=

Coffee 31, Jackson County 7

Hughes 58, Dunwoody 35

Lee County 47, Habersham Central 7

Milton (GA) 42, Woodstock 7

Newnan 42, Tri-Cities 0

Rome 49, Glynn Academy 17

Sprayberry 27, Lanier 14

GHSA Class AAAAAA=

First Round=

Buford (GA) 57, East Coweta 9

Colquitt County 48, Wheeler 20

Grayson 56, Pebblebrook 12

Hillgrove 35, South Gwinnett 14

North Gwinnett 45, Denmark 7

West Forsyth (GA) 24, Brookwood 10

Private =

First Round=

King's Ridge 35, Darlington 0

Savannah Country Day 23, Mount Vernon 17

SCISA Playoffs=

Class AAAA=

Semifinal=

Hammond, S.C. 55, Augusta Christian 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

