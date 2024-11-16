Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Appling County 17, Crisp County 12
Perry (GA) 38, St. Pius X 13
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 42, Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 39
GHSA Class A Division I=
First Round=
Fitzgerald 42, Rabun County 21
Heard County 45, McNair 13
Northeast-Macon 46, Swainsboro 7
Temple 40, Putnam County 27
Toombs County 62, Southwest Macon 8
Worth County 54, Coosa 14
GHSA Class AA=
First Round=
Burke County 27, Cook 21
Pierce County 56, Jackson 0
Ringgold 19, Hart County 0
Thomson 55, Pike County 6
GHSA Class AAA=
First Round=
Calhoun 31, Spalding 6
Cherokee Bluff 28, Monroe Area 7
Jefferson 45, Monroe 6
Jenkins 28, Northwest Whitfield 14
LaGrange 48, Lumpkin County 6
Southeast Bulloch 35, Heritage-Catoosa 9
Upson-Lee 35, Long County 23
GHSA Class AAAA=
First Round=
Eastside 42, Hampton 0
North Oconee 49, Eagle's Landing 0
GHSA Class AAAAA=
First Round=
Coffee 31, Jackson County 7
Hughes 58, Dunwoody 35
Lee County 47, Habersham Central 7
Milton (GA) 42, Woodstock 7
Newnan 42, Tri-Cities 0
Rome 49, Glynn Academy 17
Sprayberry 27, Lanier 14
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
First Round=
Buford (GA) 57, East Coweta 9
Colquitt County 48, Wheeler 20
Grayson 56, Pebblebrook 12
Hillgrove 35, South Gwinnett 14
North Gwinnett 45, Denmark 7
West Forsyth (GA) 24, Brookwood 10
Private =
First Round=
King's Ridge 35, Darlington 0
Savannah Country Day 23, Mount Vernon 17
SCISA Playoffs=
Class AAAA=
Semifinal=
Hammond, S.C. 55, Augusta Christian 7
