Friday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 14 hours ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 28, Bremen 21

Americus Sumter 39, Worth County 34

Appling County 31, Tattnall County 0

Aquinas 14, Greene County 10

Arabia Mountain 21, MLK Jr. 6

Aucilla Christian, Fla. 31, Flint River 7

Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 0

Berkmar 34, Seckinger 17

Berrien 28, Dodge County 0

Bethesda Academy 34, Beaufort Academy, S.C. 28

Bleckley County 21, Swainsboro 20

Blessed Trinity 27, Alpharetta 21

Brentwood 33, Trinity Christian-Dublin 13

Brooks County 35, Bacon County 7

Brookwood School 52, Terrell Academy 37

Brunswick 35, Evans 7

Bryan County 66, Savannah 8

Buford 51, Mountain View 0

Bulloch 41, St. Andrew's 7

Callaway 51, McNair 12

Calvary Day 35, Long County 0

Cardinal Newman, S.C. 48, Augusta Christian 14

Carrollton 63, Campbell 7

Cartersville 42, Dalton 21

Carver-Columbus 30, Dougherty 0

Cass 52, Calhoun 29

Cedartown 49, Southeast Whitfield 0

Centennial 42, Northview 7

Central Fellowship 55, Harvester Christian Academy 12

Central-Carrollton 42, Northwest Whitfield 20

Central-Macon 26, Southwest Georgia STEM 18

Chapel Hill 28, Lithia Springs 8

Chattooga 16, Coosa 10

Christian Heritage 35, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, 2OT

Clinch County 31, Charlton County 6

Coahulla Creek 48, LaFayette 9

Coffee 56, Greenbrier 7

Collins Hill 35, Central Gwinnett 0

Colquitt County 44, Valdosta 28

Commerce 23, Rabun County 17, OT

Cook 14, Fitzgerald 7

Creekside 64, Tri-Cities 6

Crisp County 61, Thomasville 22

Dade County 26, Pepperell 15

Decatur 36, Chamblee 34

Dooly County 21, Telfair County 16

Douglas County 41, Newnan 7

Druid Hills 17, Lakeside-DeKalb 15

Dublin 63, East Laurens 0

Duluth 29, Meadowcreek 21

Dutchtown 41, Eagle's Landing 0

East Forsyth 51, Chestatee 20

East Paulding 38, New Manchester 14

Eastside 56, Winder-Barrow 3

Edmund Burke 35, Augusta Prep 0

Effingham County 36, Lakeside-Evans 31

Elbert County 42, Athens Christian 0

Fayette County 66, LaGrange 48

Fellowship Christian School 21, Banks County 10

First Presbyterian Day 29, Tattnall Square 26

Gainesville 41, North Forsyth 14

Gatewood 36, Piedmont 18

Gordon Lee 20, Ridgeland 9

Grayson 41, Archer 14

Greater Atlanta Christian 41, Chattahoochee 38

Greenville 32, Chattahoochee County 29

Habersham Central 42, Apalachee 15

Haralson County 55, Murray County 24

Heard County 43, Temple 29

Hebron Christian Academy 27, Hart County 0

Hephzibah 29, Richmond Academy 0

Heritage-Catoosa 22, Sonoraville 19

Hiram 27, Woodland Cartersville 0

Holy Ground Baptist 42, Praise 8

Hou County 26, Tift County 14

Howard 35, West Laurens 21

Hughes 42, South Paulding 10

Irwin County 31, Early County 29

Jackson 32, Villa Rica 26, OT

Jefferson 42, Heritage-Conyers 0

Jenkins County 28, Emanuel County Institute 7

John Milledge 49, Mount de Sales 17

Johnson-Gainesville 35, Clarkston 6

Johnson-Savannah 30, Savannah Country Day 0

Lamar County 43, Crawford County 0

Laney 27, Putnam County 6

Lanier 30, Shiloh 28

Lanier County 56, Atkinson County 13

Liberty County 43, Beach 21

Lincoln County 27, Warren County 0

Loganville 32, Flowery Branch 28

Lovejoy 55, Forest Park 0

Lovett 28, Hampton 14

Luella 30, McDonough 28

Lumpkin County 34, Dawson County 23

Macon County 42, Taylor County 14

Madison County 56, Walnut Grove 14

Marietta 36, Harrison 28

Marist 17, St. Pius X 0

Mary Persons 15, Upson-Lee 0

Mays 35, Banneker 0

Midtown 21, Stone Mountain 6

Mill Creek 41, Dacula 0

Miller County 55, Baconton 6

Milton 48, Denmark 0

Mitchell County 45, Randolph-Clay 22

Monroe Area 35, Franklin County 0

Morgan County 51, Cross Creek 6

Mt. Pisgah Christian 24, St. Francis 15

Norcross 35, Peachtree Ridge 17

North Atlanta 49, South Cobb 0

North Cobb 41, Cherokee 20

North Cobb Christian 24, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

North Gwinnett 62, Discovery 0

North Oconee 70, East Hall 15

North Paulding 47, Hillgrove 21

Northeast-Macon 49, Jordan 0

Northside-Columbus 7, McIntosh 3

Northside-Warner Robins 29, Veterans 0

Ola 42, Locust Grove 7

Pacelli Catholic 21, Heritage School 0

Parkview 43, Brookwood 24

Paulding County 42, Alexander 0

Peach County 46, Pike County 10

Pickens 39, White County 37

Pierce County 35, Vidalia 7

Pope 38, Johns Creek 0

Portal 27, McIntosh County Academy 0

Prince Avenue Christian 56, Monticello 13

Providence Christian 54, East Jackson 27

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 55, Cabarrus, N.C. 17

Richmond Hill 37, Lowndes 14

Ringgold 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 17

River Ridge 27, Etowah 24

Rome 55, Creekview 19

Rutland 41, Kendrick 14

Savannah Christian Prep 56, Groves 0

Schley County 36, Marion County 0

Screven County 28, Claxton 0

Sequoyah 35, Allatoona 17

Sherwood Christian 60, Lafayette Christian 42

Social Circle 14, Oglethorpe County 10

South Atlanta 12, Washington 10

South Effingham 40, Grovetown 14

Southland 28, Tiftarea 22

Southwest Georgia Academy 55, Memorial Day 20

Southwest Macon 52, ACE Charter 51, OT

Spalding 31, Perry 22

Sprayberry 53, Lassiter 13

Starr's Mill 41, North Clayton 6

Stephens County 17, Oconee County 14

Stockbridge 31, Pace Academy 7

Terrell County 18, Seminole County 7

Therrell 34, Mt. Paran Christian 9

Thomas County Central 31, Lee County 24

Thomson 62, Glenn Hills 8

Toombs County 48, Windsor Forest 0

Treutlen 8, Wheeler County 7

Trion 55, Armuchee 7

Troup County 28, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 14

Union County 35, Athens Academy 21

Valwood 52, Deerfield-Windsor 6

Walker 31, Lanier Christian 0

Walton 35, Osborne 0

Ware County 50, Statesboro 0

Warner Robins 43, Jones County 28

Washington County 62, T.W. Josey 0

Washington-Wilkes 41, Towns County 14

Wayne County 35, Southeast Bulloch 10

Wesleyan 49, West Hall 21

West Forsyth 37, Forsyth Central 7

Westlake 28, East Coweta 7

Westover 38, Shaw 10

Westside-Augusta 26, Butler 22

Westside-Macon 26, Baldwin 22

Wheeler 36, Kennesaw Mountain 29

Whitefield Academy 45, Mount Vernon 44, 2OT

Whitewater 56, Riverdale 0

Wilcox County 34, Hawkinsville 7

Wilkinson County 14, Hancock Central 6

Woodward Academy 38, Mundy's Mill 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

