Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 28, Bremen 21
Americus Sumter 39, Worth County 34
Appling County 31, Tattnall County 0
Aquinas 14, Greene County 10
Arabia Mountain 21, MLK Jr. 6
Aucilla Christian, Fla. 31, Flint River 7
Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 0
Berkmar 34, Seckinger 17
Berrien 28, Dodge County 0
Bethesda Academy 34, Beaufort Academy, S.C. 28
Bleckley County 21, Swainsboro 20
Blessed Trinity 27, Alpharetta 21
Brentwood 33, Trinity Christian-Dublin 13
Brooks County 35, Bacon County 7
Brookwood School 52, Terrell Academy 37
Brunswick 35, Evans 7
Bryan County 66, Savannah 8
Buford 51, Mountain View 0
Bulloch 41, St. Andrew's 7
Callaway 51, McNair 12
Calvary Day 35, Long County 0
Cardinal Newman, S.C. 48, Augusta Christian 14
Carrollton 63, Campbell 7
Cartersville 42, Dalton 21
Carver-Columbus 30, Dougherty 0
Cass 52, Calhoun 29
Cedartown 49, Southeast Whitfield 0
Centennial 42, Northview 7
Central Fellowship 55, Harvester Christian Academy 12
Central-Carrollton 42, Northwest Whitfield 20
Central-Macon 26, Southwest Georgia STEM 18
Chapel Hill 28, Lithia Springs 8
Chattooga 16, Coosa 10
Christian Heritage 35, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, 2OT
Clinch County 31, Charlton County 6
Coahulla Creek 48, LaFayette 9
Coffee 56, Greenbrier 7
Collins Hill 35, Central Gwinnett 0
Colquitt County 44, Valdosta 28
Commerce 23, Rabun County 17, OT
Cook 14, Fitzgerald 7
Creekside 64, Tri-Cities 6
Crisp County 61, Thomasville 22
Dade County 26, Pepperell 15
Decatur 36, Chamblee 34
Dooly County 21, Telfair County 16
Douglas County 41, Newnan 7
Druid Hills 17, Lakeside-DeKalb 15
Dublin 63, East Laurens 0
Duluth 29, Meadowcreek 21
Dutchtown 41, Eagle's Landing 0
East Forsyth 51, Chestatee 20
East Paulding 38, New Manchester 14
Eastside 56, Winder-Barrow 3
Edmund Burke 35, Augusta Prep 0
Effingham County 36, Lakeside-Evans 31
Elbert County 42, Athens Christian 0
Fayette County 66, LaGrange 48
Fellowship Christian School 21, Banks County 10
First Presbyterian Day 29, Tattnall Square 26
Gainesville 41, North Forsyth 14
Gatewood 36, Piedmont 18
Gordon Lee 20, Ridgeland 9
Grayson 41, Archer 14
Greater Atlanta Christian 41, Chattahoochee 38
Greenville 32, Chattahoochee County 29
Habersham Central 42, Apalachee 15
Haralson County 55, Murray County 24
Heard County 43, Temple 29
Hebron Christian Academy 27, Hart County 0
Hephzibah 29, Richmond Academy 0
Heritage-Catoosa 22, Sonoraville 19
Hiram 27, Woodland Cartersville 0
Holy Ground Baptist 42, Praise 8
Hou County 26, Tift County 14
Howard 35, West Laurens 21
Hughes 42, South Paulding 10
Irwin County 31, Early County 29
Jackson 32, Villa Rica 26, OT
Jefferson 42, Heritage-Conyers 0
Jenkins County 28, Emanuel County Institute 7
John Milledge 49, Mount de Sales 17
Johnson-Gainesville 35, Clarkston 6
Johnson-Savannah 30, Savannah Country Day 0
Lamar County 43, Crawford County 0
Laney 27, Putnam County 6
Lanier 30, Shiloh 28
Lanier County 56, Atkinson County 13
Liberty County 43, Beach 21
Lincoln County 27, Warren County 0
Loganville 32, Flowery Branch 28
Lovejoy 55, Forest Park 0
Lovett 28, Hampton 14
Luella 30, McDonough 28
Lumpkin County 34, Dawson County 23
Macon County 42, Taylor County 14
Madison County 56, Walnut Grove 14
Marietta 36, Harrison 28
Marist 17, St. Pius X 0
Mary Persons 15, Upson-Lee 0
Mays 35, Banneker 0
Midtown 21, Stone Mountain 6
Mill Creek 41, Dacula 0
Miller County 55, Baconton 6
Milton 48, Denmark 0
Mitchell County 45, Randolph-Clay 22
Monroe Area 35, Franklin County 0
Morgan County 51, Cross Creek 6
Mt. Pisgah Christian 24, St. Francis 15
Norcross 35, Peachtree Ridge 17
North Atlanta 49, South Cobb 0
North Cobb 41, Cherokee 20
North Cobb Christian 24, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
North Gwinnett 62, Discovery 0
North Oconee 70, East Hall 15
North Paulding 47, Hillgrove 21
Northeast-Macon 49, Jordan 0
Northside-Columbus 7, McIntosh 3
Northside-Warner Robins 29, Veterans 0
Ola 42, Locust Grove 7
Pacelli Catholic 21, Heritage School 0
Parkview 43, Brookwood 24
Paulding County 42, Alexander 0
Peach County 46, Pike County 10
Pickens 39, White County 37
Pierce County 35, Vidalia 7
Pope 38, Johns Creek 0
Portal 27, McIntosh County Academy 0
Prince Avenue Christian 56, Monticello 13
Providence Christian 54, East Jackson 27
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 55, Cabarrus, N.C. 17
Richmond Hill 37, Lowndes 14
Ringgold 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 17
River Ridge 27, Etowah 24
Rome 55, Creekview 19
Rutland 41, Kendrick 14
Savannah Christian Prep 56, Groves 0
Schley County 36, Marion County 0
Screven County 28, Claxton 0
Sequoyah 35, Allatoona 17
Sherwood Christian 60, Lafayette Christian 42
Social Circle 14, Oglethorpe County 10
South Atlanta 12, Washington 10
South Effingham 40, Grovetown 14
Southland 28, Tiftarea 22
Southwest Georgia Academy 55, Memorial Day 20
Southwest Macon 52, ACE Charter 51, OT
Spalding 31, Perry 22
Sprayberry 53, Lassiter 13
Starr's Mill 41, North Clayton 6
Stephens County 17, Oconee County 14
Stockbridge 31, Pace Academy 7
Terrell County 18, Seminole County 7
Therrell 34, Mt. Paran Christian 9
Thomas County Central 31, Lee County 24
Thomson 62, Glenn Hills 8
Toombs County 48, Windsor Forest 0
Treutlen 8, Wheeler County 7
Trion 55, Armuchee 7
Troup County 28, Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 14
Union County 35, Athens Academy 21
Valwood 52, Deerfield-Windsor 6
Walker 31, Lanier Christian 0
Walton 35, Osborne 0
Ware County 50, Statesboro 0
Warner Robins 43, Jones County 28
Washington County 62, T.W. Josey 0
Washington-Wilkes 41, Towns County 14
Wayne County 35, Southeast Bulloch 10
Wesleyan 49, West Hall 21
West Forsyth 37, Forsyth Central 7
Westlake 28, East Coweta 7
Westover 38, Shaw 10
Westside-Augusta 26, Butler 22
Westside-Macon 26, Baldwin 22
Wheeler 36, Kennesaw Mountain 29
Whitefield Academy 45, Mount Vernon 44, 2OT
Whitewater 56, Riverdale 0
Wilcox County 34, Hawkinsville 7
Wilkinson County 14, Hancock Central 6
Woodward Academy 38, Mundy's Mill 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/