Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Appling County 34, Wayne County 0
Atlantic (Delray Beach), Fla. 53, Jonesboro 13
Benedictine Military 43, Burke County 14
Blessed Trinity 23, Prince Avenue Christian 21
Brooks County 45, Cook 14
Bulloch 28, Augusta Christian 0
Calhoun 28, Westminster 20
Cambridge 39, Creekview 0
Cartersville 24, Hapeville 0
Cass 49, Adairsville 0
Cherokee 65, Pope 42
Cherokee Bluff 38, North Hall 13
Chiles, Fla. 55, Pelham 27
Christian Heritage 21, Pepperell 14
Coffee 40, Columbia (FL), Fla. 13
Collins Hill 44, Cedar Grove 13
Commerce 24, Luella 14
Darlington 49, Ridgeland 7
Dodge County 42, Central-Macon 12
Dominion Christian 29, Walker 14
Drew 47, South Cobb 7
East Hall 55, Johnson-Gainesville 0
East Jackson 37, Dawson County 10
Eastside 54, Alcovy 9
Fannin County 42, Union County 7
Gilmer 35, Pickens 34, OT
Gordon Central 37, T.W. Josey 0
Grayson 53, Dorman, S.C. 0
Habersham Central 31, White County 28
Harris County 15, Carver-Columbus 6
Hebron Christian Academy 24, University Christian (FL), Fla. 12
Hillgrove 38, McIntosh 0
Hilton Head Christian Academy, S.C. 34, Bethesda Academy 14
Houston County 31, Perry (GA) 17
Irwin County 60, Schley County 35
Jackson County 35, Dacula 28
Jeff Davis 32, Charlton County 0
Jefferson 42, Clarke Central 14
Jenkins 58, Groves 0
Jones County 28, Hampton 9
Lakeside-Evans 28, South Aiken, S.C. 19
Lakeview Academy 42, Towns County 0
Lassiter 42, Northview 0
Lee County 55, Tift County 7
Lithia Springs 14, Pebblebrook 13
Lowndes 46, Central Gwinnett 13
Lumpkin County 28, Hart County 25
Maclay, Fla. 42, Brookwood School 17
Marist 38, Woodward Academy 0
McEachern 33, Marietta 27
Mill Creek 48, Archer 14
Model 23, Coosa 13
Morgan County 24, Oconee County 13
Mt. Paran Christian 27, St. Francis 3
Murphy, N.C. 29, Heard County 27
Newnan 20, Arabia Mountain 6
North Cobb 27, East Coweta 20
North Cobb Christian 48, Coahulla Creek 0
North Gwinnett 14, Colquitt County 3
North Paulding 26, Harrison 23
Northeast-Macon 41, Washington County 9
Oceanside Collegiate Academy, S.C. 16, Calvary Day 15
Pierce County 42, Brantley County 7
Portal 34, Twiggs County 20
Porter-Gaud, S.C. 24, Savannah Country Day 3
Richmond Hill 45, Everglades, Fla. 0
River Ridge 42, Allatoona 13
Savannah Christian Prep 45, Providence Christian 0
Seckinger 45, Mountain View 10
Sequoyah 24, Kell 21
Social Circle 15, KIPP Atlanta 2
Southeast Bulloch 43, Islands 7
Sprayberry 38, Kennesaw Mountain 3
Stephens County 52, Cedar Shoals 3
Stratford 48, Pinewood Christian 7
Tattnall Square 20, George Walton 14
Telfair County 35, Berrien 14
Tiftarea 46, John Milledge 21
Toombs County 49, South Effingham 0
Trion 42, Temple 15
Unity Christian 50, Central Christian 0
Valdosta 43, Dougherty 0
Ware County 49, Bainbridge 7
Warner Robins 34, Northside-Warner Robins 12
Washington-Wilkes 20, Oglethorpe County 17
West Forsyth (GA) 45, Parkview 21
West Hall 31, Chestatee 19
Woodstock 58, North Springs 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/