Breaking: Barrow County to reopen all schools except Apalachee High on Tuesday
Georgia News

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Athens Academy 47, John Milledge 14

Bethesda Academy 12, John Paul II, S.C. 3

Calvary Day 40, Southeast Bulloch 6

Flint River 37, Central Fellowship 0

Mitchell County 40, Turner County 32

Northside-Columbus 32, Monroe 7

Pebblebrook 39, Meadowcreek 6

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 27, John Curtis Christian, La. 12

Southwest Georgia Academy 30, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Taylor County 32, Georgia Military 0

Trinity Christian-Dublin 40, Augusta Prep 14

Wesleyan 40, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Apalachee vs. Monroe Area, ccd.

Seckinger vs. Winder-Barrow, ppd. to Oct 11th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Georgia high school Football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from August 30, 2024
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Sandy Creek holds the top spot after solid victory against LaGrange
Placeholder Image

National rankings: Carrollton moves into top 10 in 3 polls
Placeholder Image

List: Maxwell Ratings’ ranking of regions in each classification
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Max Fried dominates for wild card-contending Braves in 3-1 win over Blue Jays5m ago
1 student shot another in a Maryland high school dispute, police say
Residents are ready to appeal after a Georgia railroad company got approval to forcibly...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show