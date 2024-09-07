Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Athens Academy 47, John Milledge 14
Bethesda Academy 12, John Paul II, S.C. 3
Calvary Day 40, Southeast Bulloch 6
Flint River 37, Central Fellowship 0
Mitchell County 40, Turner County 32
Northside-Columbus 32, Monroe 7
Pebblebrook 39, Meadowcreek 6
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 27, John Curtis Christian, La. 12
Southwest Georgia Academy 30, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Taylor County 32, Georgia Military 0
Trinity Christian-Dublin 40, Augusta Prep 14
Wesleyan 40, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Apalachee vs. Monroe Area, ccd.
Seckinger vs. Winder-Barrow, ppd. to Oct 11th.
