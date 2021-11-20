Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
GHSA Class AAAA=
Second Round=
Benedictine Military 63, Luella 7
GHSA Class AAA=
Second Round=
Pierce County 49, Dawson County 0
GHSA Class A Private=
Second Round=
Prince Avenue Christian 52, Brookstone 0
GISA Class AAA=
First Round=
Pinewood Christian 42, Valwood 0
GISA 8-Man=
Championship=
Windsor 42, Westminster 14
NCISAA Division I 11-Man=
Championship=
Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 9
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
