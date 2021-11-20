ajc logo
X

Friday's Scores

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

GHSA Class AAAA=

Second Round=

Benedictine Military 63, Luella 7

GHSA Class AAA=

Second Round=

Pierce County 49, Dawson County 0

GHSA Class A Private=

Second Round=

Prince Avenue Christian 52, Brookstone 0

GISA Class AAA=

First Round=

Pinewood Christian 42, Valwood 0

GISA 8-Man=

Championship=

Windsor 42, Westminster 14

NCISAA Division I 11-Man=

Championship=

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 9

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
46m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top