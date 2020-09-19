Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Brunswick 59, Benedictine Military 7
Camden County 35, Raines, Fla. 26
Lamar County 12, Jackson 7
Meadowcreek 56, Lambert 24
Monsignor Donovan 32, Westminster-Augusta 13
Pacelli Catholic 48, Randolph-Clay 14
Windsor 62, Holy Spirit 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cook vs. Pelham, ccd.
Piedmont vs. Rock Springs Christian, ppd.
Walker vs. Pinecrest, ccd.
Whitefield Academy vs. Riverside Military Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/