Friday's Scores

Georgia News | Updated 7 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Brunswick 59, Benedictine Military 7

Camden County 35, Raines, Fla. 26

Lamar County 12, Jackson 7

Meadowcreek 56, Lambert 24

Monsignor Donovan 32, Westminster-Augusta 13

Pacelli Catholic 48, Randolph-Clay 14

Windsor 62, Holy Spirit 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cook vs. Pelham, ccd.

Piedmont vs. Rock Springs Christian, ppd.

Walker vs. Pinecrest, ccd.

Whitefield Academy vs. Riverside Military Academy, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

