X

Friday's Scores

Georgia News | Updated 4 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

ACE Charter 30, Crawford County 13

Fellowship Christian School def. Lakeview Academy, forfeit

George Walton 28, Holy Innocents' 21

Grady 38, North Springs 0

Lincoln County def. Towns County, forfeit

Mount Vernon 50, Loganville Christian 14

Pataula Charter 52, Cross Keys 6

Towers 22, McNair 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chattooga vs. Gordon Central, ppd.

Mt. Paran Christian vs. King's Ridge, ccd.

Piedmont vs. Creekside Christian Academy, ccd.

Westlake vs. Colquitt County, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.