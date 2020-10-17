Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
ACE Charter 30, Crawford County 13
Fellowship Christian School def. Lakeview Academy, forfeit
George Walton 28, Holy Innocents' 21
Grady 38, North Springs 0
Lincoln County def. Towns County, forfeit
Mount Vernon 50, Loganville Christian 14
Pataula Charter 52, Cross Keys 6
Towers 22, McNair 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chattooga vs. Gordon Central, ppd.
Mt. Paran Christian vs. King's Ridge, ccd.
Piedmont vs. Creekside Christian Academy, ccd.
Westlake vs. Colquitt County, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/