Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 12 hours ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adairsville 42, Ridgeland 7

Allatoona 41, Woodstock 7

Appling County 34, Toombs County 21

Aquinas 42, Towns County 13

Athens Academy 48, Providence Christian 14

Athens Christian 49, Oglethorpe County 35

Bainbridge 59, Westover 7

Berrien 38, Americus Sumter 36

Blessed Trinity 34, Pope 6

Bowdon 47, Forest Park 7

Brantley County 24, Windsor Forest 12

Bremen 41, LaFayette 14

Brentwood 31, Edmund Burke 8

Brookwood School 39, Deerfield-Windsor 29

Brunswick 44, Lakeside-Evans 10

Cairo 42, Hardaway 14

Cambridge 37, Centennial 10

Camden County 21, Richmond Hill 14

Carrollton 38, East Coweta 28

Cartersville 35, Cass 13

Carver-Atlanta 20, Mundy's Mill 6

Cedartown 42, Heritage-Catoosa 0

Charlton County 35, Turner County 0

Cherokee Christian 36, King's Ridge 6

Claxton 56, Savannah 18

Clinch County 35, Lanier County 0

Coffee 42, Bradwell Institute 13

Colleton Prep, S.C. 25, Bethesda Academy 14

Commerce 24, Social Circle 21, OT

Creekside Christian Academy 41, Calvary Christian 40

Crisp County 37, Monroe 20

Dalton 28, Woodland Cartersville 7

Darlington 48, Chattooga 21

Dawson County 27, Pickens 0

Decatur 23, Arabia Mountain 8

Denmark 21, West Forsyth 10

Dodge County 21, Jeff Davis 14

Dooly County 56, Treutlen 0

Dougherty 54, Columbus 24

Douglas County 33, Paulding County 7

Dublin 31, Bleckley County 13

Eagle's Landing Christian 48, Redan 23

Early County 46, Randolph-Clay 6

East Forsyth 14, Cherokee Bluff 7

Effingham County 28, Grovetown 14

Elbert County 35, Whitefield Academy 24

Fellowship Christian School 30, East Jackson 14

First Presbyterian Day 36, Mount de Sales 10

Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 0

Fullington 43, Harvester Christian Academy 14

Georgia Military 7, Wilkinson County 6

Glascock County 59, Twiggs County 52

Glynn Academy 13, South Effingham 9

Gordon Lee 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27

Greene County 42, Warren County 14

Hapeville 22, Southwest DeKalb 21

Harlem 17, Hephzibah 14

Heard County 41, Crawford County 22

Hiram 44, Calhoun 34

Holy Innocents' 14, Miller Grove 7

Howard 14, Spalding 13

Hughes 59, East Paulding 0

Johnson County 41, Bacon County 6

Kell 47, Northview 7

Kennesaw Mountain 49, Osborne 0

LaGrange 62, North Clayton 6

Lake Oconee 31, Notre Dame Academy 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 26, Drew 6

Lakeview Academy 61, North Georgia Christian 0

Lambert 40, Forsyth Central 14

Laney 22, T.W. Josey 6

Lee County 43, Veterans 7

Liberty County 30, Savannah Country Day 6

Lincoln County 41, Washington-Wilkes 14

Lithia Springs 56, Tri-Cities 0

Loganville 28, Clarke Central 13

Long County 44, Beach 0

Lovejoy 48, Alcovy 23

Lumpkin County 31, Gilmer 28

MLK Jr. 33, Lithonia 25

Madison County 33, North Hall 24

Marietta 14, Hillgrove 10

McEachern 10, Harrison 7

McIntosh County Academy 7, Jenkins County 0

Metter 30, Bryan County 0

Midtown 16, Druid Hills 13

Milton 35, South Forsyth 28

Mitchell County 15, Seminole County 0

Model 24, Fannin County 0

Monroe Area 41, Hebron Christian Academy 7

Montgomery County 24, Portal 15

Monticello 41, East Laurens 14

Morgan County 45, Salem 0

Morrow 28, Jonesboro 22

Mount Vernon 27, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 14

New Hampstead 34, Southeast Bulloch 22

Newnan 34, Alexander 33

North Cobb 33, Walton 6

North Cobb Christian 34, KIPP Atlanta 0

North Forsyth 21, Lanier 7

North Murray 63, Gordon Central 13

North Oconee 55, Cedar Shoals 12

Northeast-Macon 49, Kendrick 16

Northgate 37, McIntosh 0

Northside Christian 47, GSIC 8

Northside-Columbus 21, Harris County 7

Northwest Whitfield 48, Southeast Whitfield 0

Oconee County 31, Hart County 14

Ola 22, Jones County 15

Pace Academy 42, McDonough 40

Pacelli Catholic 29, Brookstone 21

Pepperell 45, Armuchee 7

Piedmont 42, Southwest Georgia Academy 14

Prince Avenue Christian 42, Baylor, Tenn. 35

Putnam County 48, Glenn Hills 6

Rabun County 17, St. Francis 14

Richmond Academy 47, Cross Creek 0

Ringgold 34, Coahulla Creek 13

River Ridge 20, Creekview 17, OT

Rockmart 56, Haralson County 0

Rome 52, Sequoyah 0

Roswell 58, Lassiter 0

Savannah Christian Prep 14, Johnson-Savannah 6

Sherwood Christian 49, Central Christian 14

Sonoraville 35, Central-Carrollton 34, 2OT

South Atlanta 50, Mt. Paran Christian 7

South Paulding 61, New Manchester 6

Sprayberry 41, Johns Creek 21

St. Andrew's 48, Trinity Christian-Dublin 8

Starr's Mill 33, Fayette County 0

Statesboro 35, Greenbrier 0

Stephens County 63, Franklin County 0

Stephenson 18, Westminster 13

Stockbridge 34, Lovett 0

Swainsboro 48, Jefferson County 0

Tattnall County 13, Vidalia 7

Tattnall Square 33, Stratford 28

Terrell County 18, Miller County 7

Thomas County Central 42, Tift County 7

Thomasville 15, Carver-Columbus 14

Thomson 61, Butler 6

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 27, Whitewater 23

Trion 14, Coosa 7

Troup County 52, Riverdale 14

Union County 42, Banks County 7

Unity Christian 56, Johnson Ferry Christian 30

Upson-Lee 45, Pike County 29

Valdosta 13, Lowndes 6

Villa Rica 21, Chapel Hill 6

Walnut Grove 35, East Hall 8

Ware County 42, Jenkins 14

Warner Robins 30, Union Grove 7

Washington County 35, Westside-Augusta 3

Wayne County 56, Islands 7

Wesleyan 22, White County 17

Westfield 42, Strong Rock Christian 21

Westlake 27, Pebblebrook 11

Westminster-Augusta 48, Westminster Christian 6

Westside-Macon 22, West Laurens 8

Wheeler 35, Cherokee 21

Wheeler County 13, Hawkinsville 7

Wilcox County 41, Telfair County 35

Winder-Barrow 20, Flowery Branch 17

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

