Frick, Alvarez help North Carolina beat Georgia Tech 11-5 in ACC Tournament opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tomas Frick hit an RBI single to give North Carolina the lead for good in the first inning, Patrick Alvarez went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and the seventh-seeded Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech 11-4 on Tuesday night at the ACC Tournament.

Mac Horvath was hit by a pitch and then stole second before Frick's two-out hit made it 1-0. Frick advanced to third on a double to left by Hunter Stokely before Alvarez followed with a single to center that made it 3-0.

John Giesler hit a solo homer to trim No. 11 seed Georgia Tech’s deficit to 4-2 in the top of the sixth but Jackson Van De Brake's two-RBI single capped a three-run bottom half and Horvath hit a solo shot to spark a four-run eighth that made it 11-4.

Jake DeLeo went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for Georgia Tech (30-26).

The Yellow Jackets play No. 2 Virginia on Wednesday and North Carolina (34-21) plays the Cavaliers to wrap up pool play on Thursday.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

