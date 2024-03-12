Georgia News

Freshmen Shrewsberry, Burton lift Notre Dame past Georgia Tech 84-80 in ACC tourney opener

Freshmen Braeden Shrewsberry and Markus Burton combined for 44 points and 12th-seeded Notre Dame opened the ACC Tournament with its third straight nail-biting win over 13th-seeded Georgia Tech 84-80
Notre Dame guard Markus Burton (3) looking to pass the ball past Georgia Tech forward Tafara Gapare (5) and guard Naithan George (2) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton (3) looking to pass the ball past Georgia Tech forward Tafara Gapare (5) and guard Naithan George (2) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
4 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshmen Braeden Shrewsberry and Markus Burton combined for 44 points and 12th-seeded Notre Dame opened the ACC Tournament with its third straight nail-biting win over 13th-seeded Georgia Tech 84-80 on Tuesday.

Shrewsberry had 23 points with five 3-pointers and Burton added 21 with eight assists as the Fighting Irish (13-19) advanced to face fifth-seeded Wake Forest despite blowing a 17-point lead in the final 13 minutes.

Tae Davis added 12 points and Kebba Njie had 11 with nine rebounds for Notre Dame, which beat the Yellow Jackets 58-55 at home and 75-68 in overtime on the road.

The Irish were down one when Burton blew past a defender for a fast-break layup and an 81-80 lead with 1:16 to play.

Georgia Tech turned the ball over but then forced Burton into a miss on a tough layup with 26 seconds to play. However, Njie snared an offensive rebound, which led to free throws for Davis with 24.9 seconds to go. Davis made both free throws but the second was waved off by a line violation, giving the Yellow Jackets a chance, down 82-80.

Davis got his hand on a pass, forcing a turnover and Shrewsberry iced the win with two free throws with five seconds left.

Naithan George had five 3s and scored 24 points with seven assists for Georgia Tech (14-18). Baye Ndongo had 22 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Sturdivant added 10 points.

Notre Dame was 12 of 23 from 3-point range and shot 54% overall (28 of 52). Georgia Tech had eight 3s on 27 attempts and was 47% overall (27 of 57).

Notre Dame led by 10 at halftime and quickly got it to 14 following a dunk by Carey Booth and a 3-pointer from Matt Zona made it 65-48 with 12:59 to go. Njie had the Irish on top 70-59 midway through the second half.

Georgia Tech reeled off eight straight points, with George converting a four-point play to cut the deficit to 70-67. Dallan Coleman hit a 3-pointer and George scored consecutive jumpers and the Yellow Jackets led 78-77, their first lead of the game.

Burton had 15 at halftime on 6-of-9 shooting with three 3's to help the Irish, who shot 62%, take a 45-35 lead.

Burton had a 3, followed by two jumpers before Shrewsberry's 3 made it 17-5. George had a layup and a 3 to get the Yellow Jackets back within 24-18 midway through. The lead reached 14 before six free throws in the final 1 1/2 minute helped cut it back to 10.

——- Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Georgia Tech guard Naithan George (2) and Notre Dame guard Logan Imes (2) battle for the loose ball during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie (14) gains control of the ball against Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant (1) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) passes the ball away as he goes up against Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie (14) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech guard Naithan George (2) passing ball between Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie (14) and guard Logan Imes (2) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech forward Tafara Gapare (5) and Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie (14) fight for control of the ball during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech guard Naithan George (2) goes to the basket against Notre Dame guard Julian Roper II (1) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton (3) has his shot blocked by Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo (11) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant (1) looks to pass the ball while going against Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie (14) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire speaks to guard Naithan George (2) during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament game against Notre Dame, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory2h ago

Prices are cooling a bit in Atlanta as inflation ebbs, government says
1h ago

EXCLUSIVE
Debate over Beltline rail heats up
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
5h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Tis the season to gut and replace at the Georgia Capitol
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Private utility wants to bypass county to connect water to new homes near Hyundai plant
22m ago
Falcons are giving QB Cousins another playmaker, adding wide receiver Darnell Mooney, AP...
1h ago
Private utility wants to bypass Georgia county to connect water to new homes near Hyundai...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide