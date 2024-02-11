Freshman Glenn sets career highs, leads Louisville past Georgia Tech 79-67

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Kaleb Glenn scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, both career highs, and Louisville closed with a 21-5 run over the final five minutes to beat Georgia Tech 79-67 on Saturday night.

After posting a 101-92 home win over Florida State before falling 94-92 at Syracuse, the Cardinals now have won back-to-back ACC home games for the first time under second-year coach Kenny Paine. Louisville now has won 14 of its last 16 games with the Yellow Jackets.

Louisville (8-16, 3-10 Atlantic Coast) trailed by nine, 60-51 after Miles Kelly hit two free throws for Georgia Tech with 8:15 left. Mike James sandwiched a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer around a Glenn layup to pull the Cardinals within two. Carter Murphy scored at the basket for Georgia Tech, but James and Skyy Clark both hit a pair at the foul line to tie the game at 62-62 with 4:25 left.