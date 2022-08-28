ajc logo
X

Freshman Davis leads Alabama State past Howard 23-13

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Freshman Dematrius Davis directed touchdown drives in each of the first three quarters to lead Alabama State to a 23-13 victory over Howard University in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Freshman Dematrius Davis directed touchdown drives in each of the first three quarters to lead Alabama State to a 23-13 victory over Howard University in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff on Saturday.

Davis led the Hornets on a five-play, 55-yard drive for a 6-3 lead on their second possession, culminating with Ja'Won Howell's 3-yard TD run. The two-point try failed.

The lead grew to 13-3 in the second quarter when Davis took the Hornets 77 yards in seven plays, connecting with Isaiah Scott from 11 yards out for the score.

Alabama State turned the Bison over on downs in the third period and Davis took the Hornets 99 yards for a TD. Jacory Merritt ended the nine-play drive with a 21-yard TD run. Backup QB Myles Crawley hit Scott for a 61-yard gain on the drive. It was his only pass.

Dylan West kicked two field goals for Howard and Jarett Hunter added a 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Davis completed 17 of 24 passes for 186 yards with an interception for the Hornets. Freshman Nathanial Eichner kicked a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25__

Editors' Picks
Savannah to appeal Effingham County rezoning that threatens drinking water supply22h ago
Georgia's record breaking sea turtle nesting season winds to a close
22h ago
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
16h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Lady Gaga covers gamut of emotions at Truist Park
8h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Lady Gaga covers gamut of emotions at Truist Park
8h ago
Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper 'The Voice'
9h ago
The Latest
Saturday's Scores
3h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3h ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top